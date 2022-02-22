X

Select the account you'd like to open

  • News & Analysis
  • Will there be a potential rebounding opportunity in US stocks at the near January lows?
Stock Watch

Will there be a potential rebounding opportunity in US stocks at the near January lows?

Written by

Tina Teng

MARKET ANALYST

22 Feb 2022, 02:10

US stock markets were closed on Monday for a public holiday, but the equity futures opened lower today amid ongoing geopolitical tensions. Both Dow and the S&P 500 futures lost more than 1%, and Nasdaq futures fell more than 2% in the first hour of trading. While the ongoing Ukraine crisis weighs on the market sentiment, will there be a rebounding opportunity in the coming days as the major US indices approach the January lows?  

Markets may find relief before the scheduled meetings between US and Russia

The US secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov agreed to meet to discuss on the Ukraine crisis later this week. Blinken said the meeting is on the condition that Russia will not launch an attack on Ukraine. Also, despite fading hope for US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin to meet in a summit aiming to de-escalate the tension, markets may find a short peaceful time ahead of these planned meetings.

The Fed policy might not be as aggressive as the markets have priced in

On Monday, the Federal Reserve Governor Michelle Bowman said she would continue to assess incoming economic data before deciding on the percentage of a rate hike in the March meeting. She also said the Fed’s balance sheets need to be reduced to curb 40-year high inflation but didn’t give a timeframe. The comments are less hawkish than markets have expected in the last few weeks. The US PCE data to be released this Friday is a key economic gauge for investors to assess on inflation.

According to CEM Fed Watch Tool, the probability for a 25-50 bps hike in March is 82.8%. The Fed Chairman Powel will speak before Congress on March 2-3, giving an indication for the next interest move.

Chart indications

Nasdaq - Daily 

  • Nasdaq is testing on the key support at the January low, 13,700, trying to find a double-bottom pattern to establish its reversal course at the lower band of Bollinger Band
  • The Historical Volatility Index falls from the 80.00 mark, indicating a potential rebounding speculation in play
  • RSI touches on the lower range at 30.00%, heading into an oversold territory
  • The lagging indicator, MACD forms a dead cross, which is not a convincing signal for a solid bounce ahead

The pivotal supports: 13,700, 13,000

The key resistances: 14,400, 15,000

S&P 500 – Daily

  • The Historical Volatility Index points down, indicating a potential rebounding at the January low at 4,220
  • Stochastic falls into the oversold territory, but not convincing enough for an imminent reversal
  • MACD forms a dead cross, waiting for more signals to reverse the downtrend course

The pivotal support: 4,220

The key resistance: 4,444

S&P 500 VIX futures - March

source: Investing.com
  • The VIX futures approach to the 30.00 mark, which is a resistance level and indicating a potential near-term pullback
  • RSI points down, which may indicate uncertainty fades in the near term, supporting a potential rebound in the S&P 500


Latest from CMC

News

Asia stocks set to fall, market tension growing

Asia markets are set to open lower following a sharp fall in the European markets amid ongoing Russia-Ukraine tension.

21 Feb 2022
News

European markets slip back after Kremlin plays down Biden, Putin Summit
News

Ukraine tensions continue to rise, flash PMIs in focus
Market Outlook

Trading in the geopolitical tension-driven markets - a potential double bottom for Nasdaq?
Sign up for market update emails

Related articles

Market Outlook

Trading in the geopolitical tension-driven markets - a potential double bottom for Nasdaq?

Geopolitical tension is still the key factor likely to lead market sentiment in the week ahead. Watch our video.

21 Feb 2022
Analysis

Chart of the week – Gold bullish breakout, further potential upside

Gold bullish breakout, further potential upside

20 Feb 2022
Reports

Primer On Carbon Markets

In the last five years, awareness on the negative and adverse impacts on climate change via excessive carbon emissions have gained significant traction

17 Feb 2022
Analysis

Where are crypto markets heading?

Are crypto markets still on course for a bottom reversal?

15 Feb 2022