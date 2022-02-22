Will there be a potential rebounding opportunity in US stocks at the near January lows?

US stock markets were closed on Monday for a public holiday, but the equity futures opened lower today amid ongoing geopolitical tensions. Both Dow and the S&P 500 futures lost more than 1%, and Nasdaq futures fell more than 2% in the first hour of trading. While the ongoing Ukraine crisis weighs on the market sentiment, will there be a rebounding opportunity in the coming days as the major US indices approach the January lows?

Markets may find relief before the scheduled meetings between US and Russia

The US secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov agreed to meet to discuss on the Ukraine crisis later this week. Blinken said the meeting is on the condition that Russia will not launch an attack on Ukraine. Also, despite fading hope for US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin to meet in a summit aiming to de-escalate the tension, markets may find a short peaceful time ahead of these planned meetings.

The Fed policy might not be as aggressive as the markets have priced in

On Monday, the Federal Reserve Governor Michelle Bowman said she would continue to assess incoming economic data before deciding on the percentage of a rate hike in the March meeting. She also said the Fed’s balance sheets need to be reduced to curb 40-year high inflation but didn’t give a timeframe. The comments are less hawkish than markets have expected in the last few weeks. The US PCE data to be released this Friday is a key economic gauge for investors to assess on inflation.

According to CEM Fed Watch Tool, the probability for a 25-50 bps hike in March is 82.8%. The Fed Chairman Powel will speak before Congress on March 2-3, giving an indication for the next interest move.

Chart indications

Nasdaq - Daily

Nasdaq is testing on the key support at the January low, 13,700, trying to find a double-bottom pattern to establish its reversal course at the lower band of Bollinger Band

The Historical Volatility Index falls from the 80.00 mark, indicating a potential rebounding speculation in play

RSI touches on the lower range at 30.00%, heading into an oversold territory

The lagging indicator, MACD forms a dead cross, which is not a convincing signal for a solid bounce ahead

The pivotal supports: 13,700, 13,000

The key resistances: 14,400, 15,000

S&P 500 – Daily

The Historical Volatility Index points down, indicating a potential rebounding at the January low at 4,220

Stochastic falls into the oversold territory, but not convincing enough for an imminent reversal

MACD forms a dead cross, waiting for more signals to reverse the downtrend course

The pivotal support: 4,220

The key resistance: 4,444

S&P 500 VIX futures - March

The VIX futures approach to the 30.00 mark, which is a resistance level and indicating a potential near-term pullback

RSI points down, which may indicate uncertainty fades in the near term, supporting a potential rebound in the S&P 500

source: Investing.com



