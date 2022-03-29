X

Analysis

Where is the oil price heading?

oil drills

Written by

Tina Teng

MARKET ANALYST

29 Mar 2022, 01:55

The crude oil prices fell more than 9% on Monday, pressed by two factors, the lockdown in China’s commercial hub, Shanghai, and signs of de-escalation in the Ukraine Crisis. The global oil futures prices soared to as high as above $130 per barrel in early March and plunged to $93.53 at the lowest in the mid of the month. The wide price swings are predominately driven by the outlook on the supply-and-demand front. The oil markets may face near-term pressure due to relief from the geopolitical tension and the concerns about weakening demands. However, the Ukraine-Russia war is shaping a global trade restructuring between the west and east, leading to a de-globalization between borders, in which the cost-driven high inflation has little chance to be cooling down. The hedging demands for commodity assets are most likely to keep the oil markets’ momentum and well-anchored around the $100-mark in the medium term.

Crude Oil West Texas (cash) - Daily

Key technical elements:

  • The oil price’s uptrend is still intact, but MACD forms a dead cross, indicating a potential second-day selloff on the way.
  • Stochastic signals the same short-term bearish view, with another potential leg down to enter the oversold territory.
  • The Historical Volatility Index reaches the highest level since May 2020, indicating the bullish momentum may continue when the Index goes down.

Key price levels:

Supports: $102.90, $97.00, $94.28

Resistances: $112.50, $109.77, $116.90


