While the Fed has been peddling the narrative that the lift in U.S. inflation is transitory, the risk is higher U.S. inflation persists longer than expected, because it is driven by supply disruptions, and firmer post-lockdown aggregate demand, says Chief Macro Strategist at PinPoint Macro Analytics, Richard Grace.

Under these economic conditions, the bond market will continue to adjust higher, as will the USD, in anticipation the Fed will lift interest rates sooner than current market pricing of mid to late 2022.

Gold prices will remain well-supported, until there is either a notable rise in U.S. yields (generating a fall in real U.S. bond yields), or a significant appreciation of the USD. Market participants need to be assured that inflation is under-control before the gold price trends lower, says Grace.

U.S. CPI inflation rose 0.9% (MoM) significantly more than expected in October, driven by a broad-base of factors. The annual rate of inflation lifted from 5.4% in September to 6.2% in October, to an almost 30 year high. The biggest contributors to inflation in the month were energy, food, shelter, and used vehicles (transport). Core inflation (ex food and energy) also rose more than expected, lifting the annual rate to 4.6%. Supply constraints and the recent lift in U.S. producer prices (PPI wholesale inflation) has been signalling the risk of higher than expected CPI inflation for some time.

Higher inflation drives bond yields higher

The impact of higher-than-expected U.S. inflation drove a lift in U.S. bond yields. Yields lifted right across the curve. Notably, those yields most-sensitive to rising inflation pressures at the long end of the curve, lifted the most, with 10 year up a large 13bpts on the day, to 1.56%. The U.S. 30 year bond yield also rose, partly driven by poor demand in the day’s 30 year treasury auction.

Higher bond yields drive the USD higher

The lift in U.S. bond yields, drove the USD higher. With the USD quite sensitive to higher U.S. bond yields (see charts below). CFTC non-commercial (speculative) positions on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) have been signalling for quite some time that market participants are anticipating a higher USD. The increase in accumulated long USD positions since mid 2021, has been driven by market participants’ concerns that higher U.S. inflation would generate higher U.S. bond yields and result in a firmer USD.

Gold prices very sensitive to higher U.S. inflation and lower real U.S. bond yields

The risk (and outcome) of higher U.S. inflation has lifted the demand for gold. Gold is perceived to be a traditional inflation hedge. Gold prices tend to rise when U.S. inflation lifts, and when U.S. inflation lifts enough to lower real (inflation-adjusted) bond yields (see charts below).

Gold prices therefore have an inverse relationship to U.S. real bond yields. In other words, as real U.S. yields go down, the USD gold price goes up. While a firmer USD can at times dampen the US$ gold price, when the catalyst in the market is significantly higher than expected inflation, and a large jump in bond yields, gold prices will react more to that and lift, than they will to a slight firming in the USD.



