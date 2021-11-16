Flight Centre, Kogan, Redbubble, Zip Co and Webjet are some of the most shorted shares on the ASX

Here are the 10 most shorted shares on the ASX this week according to ASIC:

Flight Centre Travel Group Ltd (ASX: FLT) remains the most shorted ASX share despite its short interest easing to 11.8%.

Kogan.com Ltd (ASX: KGN) has seen its short interest rise week on week again to 11.4%. Slowing growth and inventory issues have been weighing on sentiment.

Redbubble Ltd (ASX: RBL) has short interest of 10.4%, which is flat week on week. A disappointing quarterly update has put pressure on the company.

Zip Co Ltd (ASX: Z1P) has seen its short interest rise to 9%. Global expansion costs and increasing competition are in focus.

Webjet Limited (ASX: WEB) has short interest of 8.9%, which is down slightly week on week. Shares are about a third off their pre-pandemic level.

Mesoblast Limited (ASX: MSB) has short interest of 8.8%, which is flat week on week. The company has announced positive findings from a third-phase trial for its rexlemestrocel-L product in chronic heart failure.

Electro Optic Systems Hldg Ltd (ASX: EOS) has 8.7% of its shares held short, which is up week on week once again. Short positions have increased since the defence and space company downgraded its earnings guidance.

Inghams Group Ltd (ASX: ING) has 8.4% of its shares held short, which is up week on week. Higher grain costs are a concern.

Cooper Energy Ltd (ASX: COE) has 8.2% of its shares held short which is up week on week once again. The Sole gas production in September was 14 per cent below the prior month after repair works on the gas plant failed to fix a key processing issue.

A2 Milk Company Ltd (ASX: A2M) has short interest of 7%. Its Investor Day in October outlined a revised growth strategy to adapt to unprecedented change in the market landscape.



