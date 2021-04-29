Weaker dollar at 4-week low post Fed FOMC

Another day of consolidation for the US stock market as the S&P 500 probed its recent all-time high level of 4,194 printed on 23 April for the third consecutive session at the start of the US session yesterday, printed a fresh intraday all-time high of 4,201 at the start of Fed Chair Powell’s FOMC press conference before it closed lower at 4,183.

No major surprises on the FOMC monetary policy outcome as the Fed has maintained is current stance of accommodative policies; no change on the fed funds rate at 0%/0.25% and held steady the pace of monthly bond purchases at $120 billion. Fed officials have acknowledged in the FOMC statement that US economic growth has picked up significantly as “indicators of economic activity and employment have strengthened” On the other hand, in his press conference, Fed Chair Powell said that it was not time to start talking about tapering bond purchases and reiterated that it will take substantial further progress until Fed’s employment and inflation goals are reached. Overall, the Fed Chair has continued to downplayed inflation risks despite several commodities prices such as lumber that has soared significantly in the past three months.

The US dollar has reacted negatively post FOMC where the US Dollar Index shed -0.32% to 90.59 at the close of yesterday’s US session, a 4-week low since 3 March. Since the start of Q2 from its 31 March high of 93.47, the US Dollar Index has declined by -3.09% and broke below two key support levels at 91.50 and 91.20 respectively. The odds have increased for the start of a potential multi-month impulsive down move of the US dollar against the major currencies at this juncture.

Over to key US earnings reports of the two big tech firms; Apple and Facebook where both have managed to smash expectations on their latest quarterly results. Apple’s earnings per share (EPS) came in at $1.4 above $0.99 consensus estimate while Facebook recorded a $3.30 EPS versus $2.37 consensus estimate. In the after-hours trading session, share prices of Apple and Facebook rallied by +2.36% to 136.73 and +6.15% to 326.00 respectively. Since Apple is largest capitalised component stock for both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100, their futures prices on their E-mini contracts have soared as well in today’s Asia session. At this time of the writing, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq E-minis futures have gained by +0.54% to 4,199 and +0.92% to 14,019 respectively.

The on-going US dollar weakness has also triggered a positive feedback loop for several key Asian benchmark stock indices with modest gains so far; Japan’s Nikkei 225 (+0.21%), South Korea’s KOSPI 200 (+0.20%), China’s CSI 300 (+0.20%), Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index (+0.60%), Australia’s AXS 200 (+0.31%) and Singapore’s Straits Times Index (+0.05%).



