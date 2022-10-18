Wall Street extends gains amid earnings optimism with Netflix blowing away expectations

US stocks rose for the second straight trading day as better-than-expected major banks’ earnings continued to fuel the recent rebounding momentum, while the surge in bond yields took a breather, with the US 10-year treasury yield pulling back just under the 4% mark. Netflix’s shares jumped 14% in after-hours trading as the liver streamer strongly beat earnings expectations, which further boosted tech shares in the extended hours, with Nasdaq futures jumping 1.83%. United Airlines stock also jumped 8% after-hours on a beat on earnings estimates, along with positive guidance. The earnings optimism may continue to lift broad sentiment in today’s session, with all eyes on Tesla’s results tomorrow.

Dow rose to the highest level in nearly one month, forming a potential double-bottom reversal pattern, supported by financials and industrial stocks. All 11 sectors in the S&P 500 finished higher, with industrial stocks leading gains, up 2.2%.

Netflix's earnings blew away expectations, with its earnings per share at $3.10 vs. $2.13 estimated, and revenue at $7.93 billion vs. $7.837 billion estimated. The live streamer added 2.41 million subscribers in Q3, well above an estimated 1.09 million. Share surged 14% after-hours. The company said they were very optimistic about its ad-supported tier.

Goldman Sachs rose 2.4% amid stronger-than-expected earnings reports, with the earnings per share at $8.25 vs. $7.69 estimated, and revenue at $11.98 billion vs. $11.41 billion expected. The bank's profit, however, fell 43% from the same period a year ago.

BYD's shares jumped 5% after the Chinese EV maker forecasted a 333.6% to 365.11% jump in net profit year on year. The company said, "the new energy vehicle industry continued to accelerate its upward trend" despite economic headwinds.

The New Zealand dollar spiked on a much hotter-than-expected Q3 CPI data as the sticky inflation reinforced an expectation for the RBNZ to raise its official cash rate by 75 bps in November. RBNZ has been hiking rates for 50 bps for a fifth consecutive time since April.

Asian markets are set to open lower despite Wall Street's gains overnight. ASX futures were down 0.43%. Nikkei 225 futures fell 0.11% and Hang Seng Index futures declined 1.14%. The Covid-Zero policy and intensified geopolitical tensions between China and US further pressed Chinese stocks.

Crude oil continued to fall as China's covid zero policy continued to weigh on the demand outlook. China delayed announcing the Q3 GDP data due to its Communist Party Congress, which increase uncertainties about the country's economic trajectory.

. China delayed announcing the Q3 GDP data due to its Communist Party Congress, which increase uncertainties about the country’s economic trajectory. 48,000 bitcoins worth $940 million have been withdrawn from Coinbase Pro, according to CryptoQuant, which is the biggest outflow of this year, suggesting the accumulative trading may continue as Bitcoin’s price keeps its sideways movement above 18,000 since July.



