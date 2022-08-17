X

Select the account you'd like to open

  • News & Analysis
  • US Equities Technical: Lockheed Martin may get a further lift-off from rising US-China tensions
Stock watch

US Equities Technical: Lockheed Martin may get a further lift-off from rising US-China tensions

Lockheed Martin

Written by

Kelvin Wong, CFTe

Market Analyst

17 Aug 2022, 22:00

Lockheed Martin 

Medium-term technical analysis (1 to 3 months)

(click to enlarge chart)

(click to enlarge chart)

Time-stamped: 16 Aug 2022 as at 3:30pm SGT

Source: CMC Markets & TradingView

The share price of Lockheed Martin (LMT), a major US global aerospace, arms and information security system corporation with worldwide interest, staged a bullish breakout on 15 August, from its former medium-term descending trendline resistance in place since 19 April 2022 high.  

This positive price movement has come on the rising backdrop of an impending increase in geopolitical risk due to the rising US-China tensions reinforced by the recent repeated visit of US officials to Taiwan.

Integrated technical analysis (graphical, momentum, Elliot Wave/fractals) suggests that LMT may see an extension of the current 17.50% up move from its 16 Aug 2022 low of 374.38.

Key Levels (1-3 months/LMT)

Intermediate support: 428.40

Pivot (key support): 400.80

Resistances: 474.40 & 511.40

Next support: 377.00/369.40

Directional Bias (1-3 months/LMT)

Watch the 400.80 key medium-term pivotal support for a further potential up move for a retest on 474.40 range resistance since its 7 March 2022 all-time swing high.

However, a break with a daily close below 400.80 invalidates the bullish tone for a drop to retest the 16 August 2022 swing low area of 377.00/369.40.

Key elements (LMT)

  • The recent plunge of -22% from its 7 March 2022 all-time high to 16 August 2022 low has managed to stall at the pull-back support of the former major descending resistance from the 8 June 2020 high and the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the up move from 3 November 2021 low to 7 March 2022 high which indicates a significant inflection zone for LMT to stage a potential substantial recovery after that. 
  • The daily RSI oscillator has continued to shape favourable configurations (higher highs) since the bullish breakout of its former descending corresponding resistance at the 55% level. It has yet to reach an extreme overbought level of 79%. These observations suggest medium-term upside momentum remains intact.
  • Relative strength analysis of LMT against the benchmark S&P 500 and its Industrials sector shows potential outperformance of LMT.


Latest from CMC

FX analysis

Short-term technical strategy on key FX pairs

Technical analysis on EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD and USD/JPY.

17 Aug 2022
News

Fed minutes and UK CPI in focus
News

Retailers’ strong earnings buoy Wall Street, Asian markets to open higher
News

European markets eke out fresh two-month highs, despite record gas prices
Sign up for market update emails

Related articles

FX analysis

Short-term technical strategy on key FX pairs

Technical analysis on EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD and USD/JPY.

17 Aug 2022
Stock watch

BHP FY22 Earnings Season Preview

Preview of how resources conglomerate BHP performed this season and also what to expect for the future.

15 Aug 2022
Analysis

Chart of the week – Bearish reaction in WTI Crude below 200-day moving average

WTI crude oil may see further downside below 98.00 key resistance

14 Aug 2022
Weekly outlook

The Week Ahead: UK inflation; Fed minutes; Persimmon, Walmart results

Read our preview of key economic and corporate events in the week commencing 15 August 2022, and view our company earnings schedule.

12 Aug 2022