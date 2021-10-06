Choose country & language

Choose country & language

Create account
  • News & Analysis
  • UK Energy Crisis and the British Pound presenting trading opportunities?
Stock Watch

UK Energy Crisis and the British Pound presenting trading opportunities?

Written by

Trade With Precision

Education Specialists

06 Oct 2021, 17:25

Following the energy crisis that is developing around the world and in particular the UK, in today's Technical Insights, Tamar Mehr from Trade With Precision, takes a look at the recent move of Crude Oil, with a view for a higher timeframe potential trade setup. She assesses the GBP/USD currency pair for potential trading opportunities to the downside as well explains the potential scenarios, and the technical ingredients she is watching for potential entries.


Latest from CMC

News

What’s next? Is Evergrande going to be China’s “Lehman”?

Evergrande’s share trading was suspended by HKEX on Monday. As the Chinese property giant missed some of the coupon payments to its overseas’ bondholders last Wednesday.

06 Oct 2021
FX Analysis

Chart of the week – AUD/JPY may be forming a potential short-term bullish base as RBA & NFP looms
Market Outlook

Upcoming indices dividend drop points
Updates

The Week Ahead: non-farm payrolls, Tesco, Greggs results
Sign up for market update emails

Related articles

FX Analysis

Chart of the week – AUD/JPY may be forming a potential short-term bullish base as RBA & NFP looms

Chart of the week – AUD/JPY may be forming a potential short-term bullish base as RBA & NFP looms

04 Oct 2021
Market Outlook

Upcoming indices dividend drop points

View the estimated indices dividend drop points* for week commencing 4 October 2021.

02 Oct 2021
Stock Watch

Chart of the week – NVIDIA looks set to resume its potential impulsive up move

Chart of the week – NVIDIA looks set to resume its potential impulsive up move

26 Sep 2021