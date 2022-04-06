X

Analysis

The technical views on BHP, Core Lithium and Whitehaven Coal

BHP

Written by

Tina Teng

MARKET ANALYST

06 Apr 2022, 06:00

Australian stock markets may face headwinds in the wake of an accelerating pace of rate hikes in the major developed countries’ central banks despite a more conservative stance of the Reserve Bank of Australia. The benchmark index, ASX 200, dipped 0.64%, to 7480 at 2:30 pm local time, with potential retreating signals seen in some major stocks from a technical respective.

Core Lithium Ltd – Daily (a potential bearish break-out on the ascending trendline)

Key technical elements:

  • A bearish engulfing has been formed on April 5, indicating the uptrend may have topped, with the pivotal support at the trendline, overlapping with the 10-day moving average at A$1.30 (Fib. 38.2%).
  • Stochastic has formed a dead-cross, crossing down from the overbought territory, signaling the bear starts mounting.
  • MACD also indicates the upside momentum is fading, with a potential dead-cross forming ahead.

Key price levels:

Supports: A$1.3, A$1.19

Resistances: A$1.44

BHP Group Ltd (ASX)-Daily (a potential continuation of pullbacks from the top of the descending channel)

Key technical elements:

  • The three red candles (from March 30 to April 4) at the trend line resistance indicate a near-term top may have been formed.
  • Stochastic points down from the overbought territory, signal the upside momentum is fading.
  • MACD also sees pricing weakness may near with the moving averages flatting.

Key price levels:

Supports: A$50.42, A$49, A$47.24, A$45.02

Resistances: A$53.01

Whitehaven Coal-Daily (the uptrend is intact with a continuous upside momentum)

Key technical elements:

  • The uptrend in MACD is intact with support at the 20-day moving average at A$4.15.
  • Both Stochastic and RSI are pointing up, indicating the upside momentum builds up
  • A potential bullish break-out at the near-term high at A$4.50.

Key price levels:

Supports: A$4.15, A$3.81

Resistances: A$4.50, A$4.75


