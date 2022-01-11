X

Select the account you'd like to open

Top Movers

Tech rallied for the second day as dip-buying continues

stocks rebound

Written by

Tina Teng

MARKET ANALYST

11 Jan 2022, 21:05

All of the three US major indices finished higher as investors continue to buy the dips in tech shares. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.48%, the S&P 500 gained 0.92%, and Nasdaq added 1.41%. Markets were not surprised by Fed Chair Powell's congressional testimony either, where he indicated to start the tightening monetary cycle and unwind its balance sheet. 

8 out of 11 sectors in the S&P 500 closed higher. The tech and energy stocks rose 1.14% and 3.29% respectively, led the gains of the broad market. All of the big tech companies were up. Amazon rose 2.28%, Both Apple and Meta gained more than 1%. Microsoft and Alphabet gained 0.20% and 0.69% respectively. The chip makers had a strong session too. Nvidia rose near 1%, and AMD was up 3.75%. Teslas finished flat at $1,058.91.

Most of the beaten-up tech shares including Twitter, Paypal, and Snap all closed in green, up between 3-4%. The airline stocks continue to rise. Dela Airline, US Global Jets ETF were both up more than 1%. 

The crude oil price jumped after the EIA forecast a $4 lift per barrel in the crude oil price estimate in 2022 when the organization issued its Short-Term Energy Outlook for January. The WTI futures price surged 4.09%, to $81. 43 per barrel, the highest since November 2021, while the Brend Crude oil was up 3.49%, to $83.70. 

The 10-year Treasury yield cooled down to 1.74% from 1. 76 the previous day.

The gold futures jumped $23.3, to $1,822 per ounce. 

The US dollar index fell 0.39%, to 95.612.


Latest from CMC

Market Outlook

Annual review: After a mixed 2021, where is the pound heading?

The pound reached the halfway point of 2021 on a buoyant note, before declining against the US dollar in the second half of the year.

23 Dec 2021
News

As US stocks struggle, European stocks edge back up
News

Europe set to open higher after Nasdaq recovers from 10-week lows
News

ASX lower, retail sales jump
Sign up for market update emails

Related articles

News

As US stocks struggle, European stocks edge back up

European markets have enjoyed a much better session today, although the bias has been much more defensive in nature with health care stocks outperforming

11 Jan 2022
News

Europe set to open higher after Nasdaq recovers from 10-week lows

Of the six trading days so far of 2022 the Nasdaq 100 has declined for four of them, falling to a 10-week low yesterday

11 Jan 2022
News

ASX lower, retail sales jump

US inflation is the highest for almost 40 years. Will Australia get sucked into the global inflation maelstrom.

11 Jan 2022