X

Select the account you'd like to open

  • News & Analysis
  • Stocks cheer for cooling geopolitical tension, oil slides, gold retreats
News

Stocks cheer for cooling geopolitical tension, oil slides, gold retreats

happy investor

Written by

Tina Teng

MARKET ANALYST

15 Feb 2022, 22:30

Asia markets are set to open higher following a strong rebound in US stocks overnight amid cooling geopolitical tensions. The Russian Defence Ministry said it started returning some troops to the deployment base. ASX 200 futures are up 1%, pointing to a higher open on the S&P/ASX 200.

US stocks

The three major indices all finished higher, led by tech shares. The tech-heavy Nasdaq jumped 2.5%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 1.2%, and the S&P 500 rose 1.6%.

Technology and consumer discretionary stocks led the broader market gains, with all of the Mega Cap companies closing higher. Tesla shares gained more than 4%. Nvidia shares jumped 9%, and Advanced Micro Devices was up near 6%. AMD finalized the purchase of Xilinx Inc. valued at $US50 billion on Monday.

The US January Producer Price Index recorded at 1% MoM, more than economists forecasted, the fastest monthly increase since May 2021. But the yearly increase slowed from 9.8% to 9.7%, indicating price pressure might be moderating. The January Fed meeting minutes to be released tomorrow will be closely watched by investors for clues of the rate-hike speed.

Treasuries

The 10-year US Treasury yield spiked to 2.04% after the higher-than-expected PPI data was released. The bond markets took a breather amid cooling Ukraine tension. The 2-year Treasury yield steadied at 1.575%.

Commodities

Safe haven asset gold retreated from a 3-month high, with the geopolitical tension cooling. The precious metal was down $US15 to $US1,874.5 per ounce.

The soaring crude oil price also pulled back from 8-year highs. WTI futures fell 3.7%, to $US91.92.

Currencies

USD weakened as risk-off sentiment cooled. The US dollar index fell 0.38%, to 95.987. Euro was up 0.44% against the greenback, with the geopolitical tension relieved in the region. The commodity currencies, including AUD and NZD, were both up 0.3% against the US dollar, but the Canadian dollar was flat amid falling oil prices.

Cryptocurrencies

The crypto markets rebounded sharply on Wednesday as risk-on sentiment returned. Bitcoin was up 4.42%, to above $US44,000. Ethereum jumped 7.5%, to above $US3,100. The two leading digital tokens are up by 34% and 44% from their lows in January at $US32,917 and $US2,159 respectively.  


Latest from CMC

News

Reports of Russian pullback gives markets a boost

European markets have pulled back some of their recent losses today on Russian claims that they are in the process of returning some of their troops to their bases,

15 Feb 2022
News

UK unemployment and US PPI in focus
News

Iron ore price drop to determine FMG fortunes
Analysis

Where are crypto markets heading?
Sign up for market update emails

Related articles

News

Reports of Russian pullback gives markets a boost

European markets have pulled back some of their recent losses today on Russian claims that they are in the process of returning some of their troops to their bases,

15 Feb 2022
News

UK unemployment and US PPI in focus

European markets got off to a poor start to the week yesterday, with the DAX falling to an eight-month low, while the FTSE 100 underwent its second biggest one-day fall this year.

15 Feb 2022
News

Iron ore price drop to determine FMG fortunes

What difference might the drop in the iron ore price make to Fortescue Metals Group dividend declaration when it reports half-year earnings?

15 Feb 2022
News

Stocks swing, gold surges, oil tops $95 amid Ukraine tension, Fed policy

Asia markets are set to open lower following a volatile session on markets overnight, with the US warning of an “imminent attack” on Ukraine by Russia

14 Feb 2022