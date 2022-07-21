Short-term FX Technical Strategy (21 Jul 2022)

EUR/USD – 1.0270 hit, maintain bullish bias with tightened key support now at 1.0100

EUR/USD rallied as expected and hit the 1.0270 resistance/target (printed an intraday high of 1.0273 on 20 July) as per highlighted in our prior report on 19 July.

Elements remain positive and maintain bullish bias with a tightened key short-term pivotal support now at 1.0100 for a further potential push-up within its corrective rebound phase towards the next resistance at 1.0350/1.0400.

However, a break with an hourly close below 1.0100 sees a drop to retest the key medium-term support zone of 1.0000/0.9950.

GBP/USD – Maintain bullish bias with 1.1870 remains as key support

GBP/USD has staged the expected push-up to retest its intermediate resistance at 1.2040 before it traded sideways in yesterday’s (20 July) session.

No change, maintain a bullish bias for another leg of potential corrective rebound towards the next resistance at 1.2095 and a break above it opens up scope for 1.2170 next.

On the other hand, a break with an hourly close below 1.1870 negates the bullish tone for a slide to retest the 14 July 2022 swing low of 1.1760, and below it sees a further drop towards 1.1680/1650 next.

USD/JPY – Pull-back support/target at 137.10 almost met, flip back to a bullish bias

In our prior report dated 19 July, we highlighted the risk of a minor pull-back for USD/JPY and its price actions have staged to expected drop and almost hit the 137.10 support/target (printed an intraday low of 137.38).

Elements have now turned positive, hence the odds to see a continuation of the minor pull-back scenario has reduced at this juncture. Flip back to a bullish bias above 137.10 key short-term pivotal support and a break above 138.70 reinforces another potential impulsive up move sequence towards the next resistance at 140.10.

On the other hand, a break with an hourly close below 137.10 negates the bullish tone for an extension of the pull-back towards the next support zone of 136.35/135.95.

AUD/USD – Mixed elements; sideways between 0.6935 & 0.6860

AUD/USD has staged the expected rally and hit the 0.6915 resistance/target (printed an intraday high of 0.6930 on 20 July) as per highlighted in our prior report dated 19 July.

Prefer to turn neutral now due to mixed elements. Only a clearance with an hourly close above 0.6935 resumes the corrective rebound towards 0.7000.

On the flip side, a break with an hourly close below 0.6860 sees a pull-back towards 0.6900/6780 where another leg of corrective rebound may materialize next.

