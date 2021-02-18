Choose country & language

Choose country & language

Create account
Updates

Sentiment teeters

Tesla, man and machine

Written by

Michael McCarthy

CHIEF MARKET STRATEGIST

19 Feb 2021, 12:40

Higher than expected US jobless claims failed to raise stimulus expectations in overnight trading. Instead of rallying on the “bad news is good news” dynamic, stocks fell and the global bond sell-off resumed. Despite US Federal Reserve reassurances, it appears inflation concerns are stalking markets.

A falling US dollar and gold prices plumbing 7 month lows suggests there was little appetite for safe havens. Instead, it is a stronger growth outlook and its potential impact on monetary policy that explains the falls in both stocks and bonds. US producer prices shocked analysts this week, coming in well ahead of forecasts, and surging retail sales may mean consumer prices will rise faster than forecast. UK consumer and producer prices also rose more sharply than expected.

A data dump over the next 24 hours speaks directly to these market concerns. Japan, Germany, France and Italy all release inflation data. Any further upside surprises could bring an acceleration of the bond selling that is lifting interest rates and steepening yield curves. An ongoing lift in borrowing costs would be increasingly difficult for share markets to ignore.

US corporate reporting is now more than 80% complete. Overall sales and earnings growth are ahead of forecasts, but the absolute numbers are reasonably pallid at 2.5% and 6% respectively. Australian companies yet to report today include Goodman Group and Vocus. Cochlear and Cleanaway have delivered above consensus earnings, while shareholders in QBE and Inghams could be disappointed by the numbers presented by management today.


Latest from CMC

News

Europe set for mild recovery, US data in focus

In recent weeks global stock markets have been in rude health as traders have been banking on the Biden administration to approve the proposed $1.9 trillion stimulus scheme.

18 Feb 2021
FX Analysis

Stalking the Beast
Updates

Good numbers and a dovish Fed not enough
News

Equities dip, dollar jumps, gold slides

Related articles

News

Europe set for mild recovery, US data in focus

In recent weeks global stock markets have been in rude health as traders have been banking on the Biden administration to approve the proposed $1.9 trillion stimulus scheme.

18 Feb 2021
Updates

Good numbers and a dovish Fed not enough

Stocks fell across Europe and the US overnight despite better US data and minutes from the most recent Federal Reserve meeting that stressed the central bank’s supportive stance.

18 Feb 2021
News

Equities dip, dollar jumps, gold slides

A rise in US government bond yields this week has worried traders a little and that is behind the negative move in stocks.

18 Feb 2021