Choose country & language

Choose country & language

Create account
Updates

Reflation trading returns on soothing inflation data

Tesla, man and machine

Written by

Michael McCarthy

CHIEF MARKET STRATEGIST

11 Mar 2021, 12:00

Bonds and stocks rallied together after China and US inflation reads came in broadly in line with forecasts. Both countries saw an increase in inflation in February, as predicted. Traders feared the risk of an explosion in prices, and the removal of that risk saw investor enthusiasm return.

The share market moves favoured sectors most exposed to the post-Covid re-opening of economies. The Dow Jones Industrial Average once again outperformed the broader S&P 500 index, and the tech heavy Nasdaq was flat. Boeing shares led the way with a 14.8% leap, and industrial and materials stocks were most popular. European shares also rallied, with the exception of the UK.

Weekly crude oil data added to the picture of economic recovery. US crude inventories grew by 13.8 million barrels, but a drawdown of 11.9 million barrels in gasoline stocks spoke to greater demand, and traders attributed the crude build to refining delays and shale drillers responding to higher prices and the Texas cold snap

The US dollar eased lower. Commodity currencies regained favour, and the Australian dollar is now back above 77.5 US cents. Precious metals responded to the more benign inflation and interest rate environment, and gold prices rose back above US $1,700 an ounce. Cryptocurrencies joined the party with a better than 4% gain in CMC’s All Crypto Index.

Asia Pacific futures point to opening gains across the region. Japanese corporate price data is due later this morning, and may have a greater influence than usual given the current sensitivity to the inflation outlook. The Euro is in focus ahead of tonight’s European Central Bank meeting. No change is expected in interest rate settings, but there is speculation that the central bank will further expand its bond buying operations. This could bring a weaker Euro and additional share market gains.


Latest from CMC

News

Subdued yields help stocks, Gamestop pops

In a similar fashion to yesterday, the overall mood in European equity markets is positive but the FTSE 100 is underperforming in comparison with the major indices in mainland Europe.

11 Mar 2021
News

Cautious open for Europe as rate concerns dominate
News

China’s factory prices jump, negative start tipped for Europe
Updates

Reflation rotation reverses

Related articles

News

Subdued yields help stocks, Gamestop pops

In a similar fashion to yesterday, the overall mood in European equity markets is positive but the FTSE 100 is underperforming in comparison with the major indices in mainland Europe.

11 Mar 2021
News

Cautious open for Europe as rate concerns dominate

European markets opened lower this morning, despite the big surge in US markets overnight, however concerns over higher inflation aren’t likely to diminish in the near term.

10 Mar 2021
News

China’s factory prices jump, negative start tipped for Europe

The mild declines in government bond yields helped stock markets register respectable gains yesterday.

10 Mar 2021