X

Select the account you'd like to open

News

RBA rate hike 'plausible' this year with more persistent inflation

burning US dollar

Written by

Elise Shaw

Senior Content Strategist

09 Mar 2022, 00:55

The S&P/ASX 200 is higher just before midday AEDT, up 0.8% at 7037.70. The Australian dollar weakened overnight, sinking below US73c, and is trading around US72.73c.

Consumer confidence dropped 4.2% to 96.6 points in March. Westpac data showed the weakest result since September 2020, which was also the last time the index fell below 100, the level indicating that pessimists outnumber optimists.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, flooding, rising prices and the prospect of higher interest rates have unsettled households. The clean up after major flooding on the southeast coast of Australia has generated more than 100,000 claims already, with insurers expected to foot the bill for more than $1.5 billion in damages.

Australia’s Reserve Bank governor Philip Lowe said on Wednesday that the Ukraine energy price shock could lead to higher inflation being more persistent and broad-based and a rate hike this year was “plausible”. Australia’s central bank chief said he expected headline inflation to spike above 4% this year.

US inflation is being tipped to hit 8% in data being released on Thursday, an acceleration from the prior month. Rising commodities prices and export disruptions to energy and agriculture are fanning flames that inflation will continue to increase and reduce the pace of economic growth.

Bloomberg reports that Russia is also a major low-cost exporter of fertilisers and without a consistent supply, farmers will have a harder time growing everything, pushing food prices even higher.

The Aussie dollar is at US72.73c against the US dollar.

Bitcoin is US$38,926.

Gold is US$2039.65 an ounce.

Brent crude oil is around US$131.57 a barrel.

WTI crude oil is at US$126.52 a barrel.


Latest from CMC

Market Outlook

US non-farm payrolls webinar recording: 4 March 2022

View our live recording of the US non-farm payrolls webinar from UK chief market analyst, Michael Hewson.

04 Mar 2022
News

Stocks unsettled by war, energy bans, EU bond purchase possibility
News

Brent crude pushes above $130 on UK, US Russia oil import ban
News

Europe set to fall again, as recession fears grow
Sign up for market update emails

Related articles

News

Stocks unsettled by war, energy bans, EU bond purchase possibility

US stocks closed a choppy session lower on Tuesday, with the Russian invasion of Ukraine and consequent rise in commodity prices fueling concerns of slower global economic growth.

08 Mar 2022
News

Brent crude pushes above $130 on UK, US Russia oil import ban

​After an initially negative start European markets managed to claw their way back into positive territory, on a report that the EU is mulling the idea of issuing joint bonds

08 Mar 2022
News

Europe set to fall again, as recession fears grow

European markets started the new week very much on the back foot yesterday, although we did see a late recovery off the lows, after crude oil prices retreated from their intraday highs.

08 Mar 2022
News

Markets fall as commodities price gains fuel inflation fears

Rising commodities prices are fanning flames that inflation will continue to increase and reduce the pace of economic growth.

08 Mar 2022