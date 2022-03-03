X

Select the account you'd like to open

News

Oil, commodities prices driving shares higher

flooded park

Written by

Elise Shaw

Senior Content Strategist

03 Mar 2022, 04:55

The S&P/ASX 200 came off the highs of the day and closed up 0.5% at 7151.40, after having been 1.1% higher in the early session. Energy stocks gained, but US equity markets futures are flat, with Nasdaq lower. The Australian dollar is slightly stronger at US73.01c against the US dollar and crude oil prices continue to climb.

On the ASX, the Materials sector was higher after commodities prices gained across the board. WTI crude oil has broken through $US115 a barrel and Brent sits at $US119.12 a barrel. Gold is trading  at $US1927.31 and Bitcoin is at $US43,370.

Flooding in eastern states of Australia is causing major disruption to business with the a2 Milk company saying in an exclusive interview with The Australian that it could take years for grazing to resume on flood-ravaged pastures.

Analysts are tipping that supply chain disruption and a halt to shipping oil and grain after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, plus increased commodities prices and chip shortages will contribute to higher food prices and keep inflation rising.

New Zealand’s NZX 50 closed up 1% and share markets in Japan, South Korea and Singapore are higher, with China and Hong Kong mixed.


Latest from CMC

News

Stocks rebound on Powell’s comments, oil tops $US110, bond yields up

Asia markets are set to open higher following a relief rally in the US markets overnight

02 Mar 2022
News

Surging oil and wheat prices paint a bleak inflation outlook
FX Analysis

Euro dollar faces ongoing pressure amid escalating geopolitical tension
News

WTI crude oil breaks above $US110/bbl
Sign up for market update emails

Related articles

News

Stocks rebound on Powell’s comments, oil tops $US110, bond yields up

Asia markets are set to open higher following a relief rally in the US markets overnight

02 Mar 2022
News

Surging oil and wheat prices paint a bleak inflation outlook

At the start of this year there was some hope that coming out of the other side of Covid, that we’d see a semblance of normality return to normal life,

02 Mar 2022
News

WTI crude oil breaks above $US110/bbl

Commodity prices are soaring, up the most since 2009, as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine threatens key supplies of energy, crops and metals that were already tight.

02 Mar 2022
News

Stocks fall as geopolitical tension escalates, oil tops $US100, gold surges, bond yields dips

Asia markets are set to open lower following a sharp selloff in both EU and the US markets overnight amid the intensifying military conflict between Russia and Ukraine

01 Mar 2022