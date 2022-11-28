X

Select the account you'd like to open

Newsletter

Need 4 Speed Read - ASX Report - 29/11/22

ASX trading

Written by

Azeem Sheriff

Senior Market Analyst

29 Nov 2022, 10:00

G'day folks and welcome to another trading day with your friendly, neighbourhood CMC Market Analyst! 

For real-time up-to-date data/news/research/ideas/strategies, check out our insights panel on the CMC Markets Invest platform and follow us on Twitter: 

Azeem Sheriff - @Azeem__Sheriff 
Tina Teng - @Tinateng_CMC
CMC Markets ANZ - @CMCMarketsAUSNZ
CMC Markets Singapore - @CMCMarketsSG
CMC Markets Canada - @CMCMarkets_CA

Trading Idea of the Day
 

ASX:PLS - Pilbara Minerals Ltd (BEARISH - short term)

  • Key levels on the chart - consider taking trades from key support/resistance zones.
  • There is strong bearish momentum to sell off the significantly overbought lithium stocks as per momentum indicators.
  • ​S&P Global says lithium prices are lacking momentum for further increases.
  • Chinese lithium carbonate spot prices have fallen 2.5 - 3% over last 2-3 weeks. Falling even further this week.
  • Pilbara Minerals and Allkem sold off on rather heavy volumes last Friday from drop in lithium prices.
  • China protests adding more fuel to the fire, so no positivity arose out of that.

ASX & Economic Key Events


ASX Key Events Calendar (TODAY)

Economic Key Events (TODAY)

Economic Key Events (YESTERDAY)

OPTO For Investors Research


Article of the Day: Futu and Baidu share prices rise after posting robust revenues

Podcast of the Day: Michael Loukas of TrueMark on why diversification isn’t always key
 

APAC Daily Report


Click here to access our daily APAC report, prepared by my fellow market analyst @TinaTeng_CMC
 

Market Snapshot & Highlights as of 8:00am AEDT


EXPECTATIONS: Energy MIXED (mixed oil prices) & Materials HIGHER on base metal prices.

Global Markets Headlines
 

(All news & data sourced from AFR / The Australian / Bloomberg / Reuters / CNBC / Wall Street Journal / Morningstar / OPTO / Trading Economics)


Latest from CMC

Updates

China’s Covid unrest sends stocks lower, boosting USD strength

Risk-off sentiment prevailed in broad markets due to China’s Covid unrest on Monday

28 Nov 2022
News

China covid unrest weighs on markets
News

China unrest to prompt a weaker European open
Weekly outlook

APAC Week Ahead: A slowdown in hiring
Sign up for market update emails

Related articles

Updates

China’s Covid unrest sends stocks lower, boosting USD strength

Risk-off sentiment prevailed in broad markets due to China’s Covid unrest on Monday

28 Nov 2022
News

China covid unrest weighs on markets

​European markets have started the week on the back foot as sporadic unrest across China sparks a selloff in global equities.

28 Nov 2022
News

China unrest to prompt a weaker European open

Last week saw an eighth successive weekly gain for the DAX, and fresh five-month highs, with the German index closing in on peaks seen back in June.

28 Nov 2022
Weekly outlook

APAC Week Ahead: A slowdown in hiring

US Non-farm payroll & Core PCE, China Manufacturing PMI, Australia Retail Sales, EU CPI, OPEC meeting

27 Nov 2022