Need 4 Speed Read - ASX Report - 24/11/22

ASX trading

Written by

Azeem Sheriff

Senior Market Analyst

24 Nov 2022, 10:00

G'day folks and welcome to another trading day with your friendly, neighbourhood CMC Market Analyst! 

Trading Idea of the Day
 

ASX:EDV- Endeavour Group Ltd - BULLISH BIAS (long term) - BULLISH BIAS (short term)

  • Key levels on the chart - consider taking trades from key support/resistance zones.
  • Price is significantly undervalued and at a key support, a level not seen since the beginning of COVID.
  • Retail sales growth is driven by inflation while volume begins to ease.
  • Liquor sales remain surprisingly resilient as the segment cycles elevated sales from last year.
  • Macquarie prefers Consumer Staples including Coles Group (COL) and Endeavour Group (EDV) over Discretionary names.
  • Prices in Consumer Staples have been relatively stable, compared to Discretionary names which have fluctuated.
  • As we head into a potential global recession next year, we could see a significant reduction in demand for goods, leading to a significant reduction in forward guidance.

ASX & Economic Key Events


ASX Key Events Calendar (TODAY)

Economic Key Events (TODAY)

Economic Key Events (YESTERDAY)

OPTO For Investors Research


Article of the Day: Australia’s decarbonisation powers AGL, Fortescue and Origin shares

Podcast of the Day: BlackRock’s Carolyn Weinberg on the democratising power of ETFs
 

APAC Daily Report


Click here to access our daily APAC report, prepared by my fellow market analyst @TinaTeng_CMC
 

Market Snapshot & Highlights as of 8:00am AEDT


EXPECTATIONS: Energy LOWER (lower oil prices) & Materials SLIGHTLY HIGHER on mixed commodity prices.

Global Markets Headlines
 

(All news & data sourced from AFR / The Australian / Bloomberg / Reuters / CNBC / Wall Street Journal / Morningstar / OPTO / Trading Economics)


Market update

US stocks gain as FOMC meeting minutes confirm a slowdown in rate hikes

US stocks jumped after the FOMC meeting minutes concluded that a slowdown in rate hikes is on the table considering “uncertain lags” around monetary policy

23 Nov 2022
Market update

Where next for US markets?
News

European markets edge higher ahead of FOMC minutes
Market update

What does high US inflation mean for interest rates and bond prices?
