Need 4 Speed Read - ASX Report - 20/12/22

ASX trading

Written by

Azeem Sheriff

Senior Market Analyst

20 Dec 2022, 10:00

G'day folks and welcome to another trading day with your friendly, neighbourhood CMC Market Analyst! 

Trading Idea of the Day
 

ASX:ABC - Adbri Ltd - (BULLISH - long term & BEARISH - short term)

  • Key levels on the chart - consider taking trades from key support/resistance zones. 
  • Bearish divergence on RSI (monthly chart).
  • MACD suggesting bearish momentum but slowing down.
  • Price is at a major key support level not seen since 2009 (21yrs).
  • Morgan Stanley says Adbri is a  stock most likely to suffer due to weather problems, unless this changes in the near term.
  • Morgan Stanley expects market conditions for construction to deteriorate further in 2023.

  • Morgan Stanley issued the following price target: Adbri: $1.60 (“expected to range trade until we see evidence of earnings stability and certainty on a long-run CEO.”)

ASX & Economic Key Events

ASX Key Events Calendar (TODAY)

Economic Key Events (TODAY)

Economic Key Events (YESTERDAY)

Article of the Day: What does a $3.6bn stock sale mean for Tesla’s future?

Podcast of the Day: Pedro Palandrani on Global X’s Long-Term Approach to Thematic Investing
 

APAC Daily Report


Click here to access our daily APAC report, prepared by my fellow market analyst @TinaTeng_CMC
 

Market Snapshot & Highlights as of 8:00am AEDT


EXPECTATIONS: Energy HIGHER (higher oil prices) & Materials LOWER on overall lower base metal prices.

Global Markets Headlines
 

(All news & data sourced from AFR / The Australian / Bloomberg / Reuters / CNBC / Wall Street Journal / Morningstar / OPTO / Trading Economics)


Analyst view

Two closely watched ETFs could be set to fall further

MarketGauge's Mish Schneider pays a visit to two members of her Economic Modern Family – a group of ETFs that paint a broad picture of the US economy.

14 Dec 2022
Updates

A jump in rates sends Wall Street down amid gloomy economic outlooks
News

European markets edge cautiously higher, as oil prices rebound
News

Positive start expected in quieter week for economic data
