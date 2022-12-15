X

Select the account you'd like to open

Newsletter

Need 4 Speed Read - ASX Report - 16/12/22

ASX trading

Written by

Azeem Sheriff

Senior Market Analyst

16 Dec 2022, 10:00

G'day folks and welcome to another trading day with your friendly, neighbourhood CMC Market Analyst! 

For real-time up-to-date data/news/research/ideas/strategies, check out our insights panel on the CMC Markets Invest platform and follow us on Twitter: 

Azeem Sheriff - @Azeem__Sheriff 
Tina Teng - @Tinateng_CMC
CMC Markets ANZ - @CMCMarketsAUSNZ
CMC Markets Singapore - @CMCMarketsSG
CMC Markets Canada - @CMCMarkets_CA

Trading Idea of the Day
 

ASX:CXO - Core Lithium Ltd - (NEUTRAL BIAS - long term & BEARISH BIAS - short term)

  • Key levels on the chart - consider taking trades from key support/resistance zones. 
  • Goldman Sachs initiates a Sell rating on Core Lithium
  • The investment bank expects lithium prices to begin falling in the second half of 2023.
  • Chinese EV subsidies have pulled forward battery demand by at least 12-24 months, according to Goldman. The team believes the battery maker overcapacity, on the back of accelerated capacity build-out amid a decelerating growth of new energy vehicles sales will eventually weigh on lithium prices," the analysts said.

ASX & Economic Key Events

ASX Key Events Calendar (TODAY)

Economic Key Events (TODAY)

Economic Key Events (YESTERDAY)

OPTO For Investors Research


Article of the Day: Shell and Equinor boost their exposure to carbon capture tech

Podcast of the Day: The Lead-Lag Report’s Michael Gayed on this year’s treasury anomaly
 

APAC Daily Report


Click here to access our daily APAC report, prepared by my fellow market analyst @TinaTeng_CMC
 

Market Snapshot & Highlights as of 8:00am AEDT


EXPECTATIONS: Energy LOWER (lower oil prices) & Materials LOWER on overall lower base metal prices.

Global Markets Headlines
 

(All news & data sourced from AFR / The Australian / Bloomberg / Reuters / CNBC / Wall Street Journal / Morningstar / OPTO / Trading Economics)


Latest from CMC

Newsletter

Need 4 Speed Read - ASX Report - 16/12/22

Check out the daily edition of our pre-market ASX report covering the past, present and future of Aussie macro outlook and equities.

15 Dec 2022
News

Bank of England and ECB both expected to hike rates by 50bps
Industry spotlight

Is the world’s second-largest economy ‘uninvestable’?
Updates

Fed’s reiteration of higher for longer rates sends Wall Street down
Sign up for market update emails

Related articles

Newsletter

Need 4 Speed Read - ASX Report - 16/12/22

Check out the daily edition of our pre-market ASX report covering the past, present and future of Aussie macro outlook and equities.

15 Dec 2022
News

Bank of England and ECB both expected to hike rates by 50bps

US markets finished the session lower after the Federal Reserve raised rates by 50bps as expected while adjusting up its expectations for rate rises next year.

15 Dec 2022
Industry spotlight

Is the world’s second-largest economy ‘uninvestable’?

How investable is the world's 2nd largest economy right now (China)? Check out this article for all the industry insights!

14 Dec 2022
Updates

Fed’s reiteration of higher for longer rates sends Wall Street down

US stocks fell but bounced off session lows after the Fed raised the interest rate by 50 basis points, bringing the funds rate to 4.25%-4.5%

14 Dec 2022