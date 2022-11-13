G'day folks and welcome to another trading day with your friendly, neighbourhood CMC Market Analyst!



For real-time up-to-date data/news/research/ideas/strategies, check out our insights panel on the CMC Markets Invest platform and follow us on Twitter:



Azeem Sheriff - @Azeem__Sheriff

Tina Teng - @Tinateng_CMC

CMC Markets ANZ - @CMCMarketsAUSNZ

CMC Markets Singapore - @CMCMarketsSG

CMC Markets Canada - @CMCMarkets_CA

Trading Idea of the Day



NASDAQ:ATVI - Activision Blizzard Inc - BULLISH BIAS

Key levels on the chart - consider taking trades from key support/resistance zones.

Microsoft's proposed buyout presents the potential for shareholders to realise its value.

Amid management scandals, Microsoft has made an offer to buy ATVI for US$95 per share.

Activision first appeared in the Berkshire portfolio after it was purchased by one (or both) of their smaller money managers – Todd Combs & Ted Weschler.

Berkshire’s bet on Activision is a return to the old days of “workouts” for Buffett – a simple bet on Microsoft’s deal being approved, and shareholders capturing the spread between the current market price and Microsoft’s offer of $95/share.

I suspect Buffett (with help from his other managers) wouldn’t mind owning the underlying business should the deal fall over too, as it has a strong track record of earnings growth.

ASX & Economic Key Events



ASX Key Events Calendar (TODAY)



Economic Key Events (TODAY)

N/A



Economic Key Events (YESTERDAY)



OPTO For Investors Research



Article of the Day: Lucid, NIO and Rivian report Q3 losses but order book strong



Podcast of the Day: Investment educator Brian Feroldi’s three principles for long-term investing



APAC Daily Report



Click here to access our daily APAC report, prepared by my fellow market analyst @TinaTeng_CMC



Market Snapshot & Highlights as of 8:00am AEDT



EXPECTATIONS: Energy HIGHER (higher oil prices) & Materials HIGHER on overall higher commodity prices.



Global Markets Headlines



(All news & data sourced from AFR / The Australian / Bloomberg / Reuters / CNBC / Wall Street Journal / Morningstar / OPTO / Trading Economics)



