Need 4 Speed Read - ASX Report - 14/11/22

ASX trading

Written by

Azeem Sheriff

Senior Market Analyst

14 Nov 2022, 10:00

G'day folks and welcome to another trading day with your friendly, neighbourhood CMC Market Analyst! 

Trading Idea of the Day
 

NASDAQ:ATVI - Activision Blizzard Inc - BULLISH BIAS

  • Key levels on the chart - consider taking trades from key support/resistance zones.

  • Microsoft's proposed buyout presents the potential for shareholders to realise its value.

  • Amid management scandals, Microsoft has made an offer to buy ATVI for US$95 per share.

  • Activision first appeared in the Berkshire portfolio after it was purchased by one (or both) of their smaller money managers – Todd Combs & Ted Weschler.
  • Berkshire’s bet on Activision is a return to the old days of “workouts” for Buffett – a simple bet on Microsoft’s deal being approved, and shareholders capturing the spread between the current market price and Microsoft’s offer of $95/share.
  • I suspect Buffett (with help from his other managers) wouldn’t mind owning the underlying business should the deal fall over too, as it has a strong track record of earnings growth.

ASX & Economic Key Events


ASX Key Events Calendar (TODAY)

Economic Key Events (TODAY)
N/A

Economic Key Events (YESTERDAY)

OPTO For Investors Research


Article of the Day: Lucid, NIO and Rivian report Q3 losses but order book strong

Podcast of the Day: Investment educator Brian Feroldi’s three principles for long-term investing
 

APAC Daily Report


Click here to access our daily APAC report, prepared by my fellow market analyst @TinaTeng_CMC
 

Market Snapshot & Highlights as of 8:00am AEDT


EXPECTATIONS: Energy HIGHER (higher oil prices) & Materials HIGHER on overall higher commodity prices.

Global Markets Headlines
 

(All news & data sourced from AFR / The Australian / Bloomberg / Reuters / CNBC / Wall Street Journal / Morningstar / OPTO / Trading Economics)


Latest from CMC

Technical analysis

Activision Blizzard - Chart Analysis - Week Ahead 14 November 2022

Activision Blizzard - Technical Analysis - Chart of the week

13 Nov 2022
News

APAC Week Ahead: Will the rebound endure?
News

European markets finish the week on the up, but FTSE lags
Weekly outlook

The Week Ahead: UK inflation, mini-budget; Vodafone, Nvidia results
