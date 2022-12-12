X

Need 4 Speed Read - ASX Report - 13/12/22

ASX trading

Azeem Sheriff

13 Dec 2022, 10:00

G'day folks and welcome to another trading day with your friendly, neighbourhood CMC Market Analyst! 

Trading Idea of the Day
 

NYSE:OXY - Occidental Petroleum Corp - (BULLISH - long term & BULLISH - short term)

  • Key levels on the chart - consider taking trades from key support/resistance zones. 
  • Price is near the 200 moving day average and at a key support level on the daily chart.
  • With oil expected to go higher to $110/barrel per reports from major investment banks, we could see a potential bullish move to the upside from oil stocks.

  • U.S. crude oil slumped last week as data showing a stronger-than-expected rise in U.S. service sector conditions amplified concerns that the Federal Reserve would continue its policy of aggressive interest rate increases.

  • Investors also weighed the implementation of a $60/bbl price cap on Russian oil by the U.S., European Union and others that could add more volatility to global oil markets. 

  • Enbridge ENBENB and Occidental Petroleum's OXY Oxy Low Carbon Ventures unit said Wednesday that they signed a letter of intent to consider the development of a carbon dioxide pipeline transportation and sequestration facility in the Corpus Christi area of the Texas Gulf Coast.

  • The Canadian pipeline operator would develop, construct, and operate the pipeline facilities, while the US oil and gas company's subsidiary would develop, construct, and operate the sequestration facilities, the companies said.

ASX & Economic Key Events

Article of the Day: Ark Innovation ETF cuts 26 holdings

APAC Daily Report


Market Snapshot & Highlights as of 8:00am AEDT


EXPECTATIONS: Energy HIGHER (higher oil prices) & Materials LOWER on overall lower base metal prices.

Global Markets Headlines
 

Wall Street finishes higher ahead of the key CPI data

US stocks finished higher to kick off the busy week ahead of the US key CPI data and the last FOMC meeting before year-end

12 Dec 2022
Subdued start to the week as markets eye US CPI and central banks
Big week for markets as investors look to Fed, BoE and ECB
AT&T Inc - Chart Analysis - Week Ahead 12th December 2022
