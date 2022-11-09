X

Select the account you'd like to open

Need 4 Speed Read - ASX Report - 10/11/22

ASX trading

Written by

Azeem Sheriff

Senior Market Analyst

10 Nov 2022, 10:00

G'day folks and welcome to another trading day with your friendly, neighbourhood CMC Market Analyst! 

Trading Idea of the Day


ASX:PLS - Pilbara Minerals Ltd - BEARISH BIAS (short term)

  • Key levels on the chart - consider taking trades from key support/resistance zones.

  • Sky high oil prices and tight supply make oil an appealing investment.

  • A decade of low oil prices and ever-increasing ESG concerns have caused a structural undersupply of fossil fuels. Conflict in Eastern Europe has put further pressure on oil supply across Europe.

  • Increased oil and gas pricing globally have made Occidental a cash printing machine in 2022.
  • Occidental Petroleum is a US oil giant focused predominantly on shareholder returns through dividends, share buybacks and debt repayment.
  • Buffett has a view that oil prices over the coming decade will be much higher than most people expect. Berkshire now owns over 20% of the entire company and has SEC approval to buy a lot more.
  • Buffett, also likes the low P/E and Oxy’s focus on returning cash to shareholders.

ASX & Economic Key Events


ASX Key Events Calendar (TODAY)

Economic Key Events (TODAY)

Economic Key Events (YESTERDAY)

OPTO For Investors Research


Article of the Day: Will slowing services growth eat into the Apple share price?

Podcast of the Day: Doomberg on Nord Stream sabotage and monetary mayhem

APAC Daily Report


Click here to access our daily APAC report, prepared by my fellow market analyst @TinaTeng_CMC

Market Snapshot & Highlights as of 8:00am AEDT


EXPECTATIONS: Energy LOWER (lower oil prices) & Materials LOWER on overall lower commodity prices.

Global Markets Headlines
 

(All news & data sourced from AFR / The Australian / Bloomberg / Reuters / CNBC / Wall Street Journal / Morningstar / OPTO / Trading Economics)


Latest from CMC

Market update

Hotter-than-expected US CPI could send markets on volatile ride

Mott Capital Management's Michael J Kramer analyses how a possible hotter-than-expected US CPI print could affect key markets.

09 Nov 2022
News

Wall Street tumbles on midterm uncertain, ahead of key inflation data
News

US dollar rebounds, and stocks slip back ahead of US CPI tomorrow
Weekly outlook

What’s next for key sectors after US midterms?
