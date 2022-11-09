G'day folks and welcome to another trading day with your friendly, neighbourhood CMC Market Analyst!
Trading Idea of the Day
ASX:PLS - Pilbara Minerals Ltd - BEARISH BIAS (short term)
Sky high oil prices and tight supply make oil an appealing investment.
-
A decade of low oil prices and ever-increasing ESG concerns have caused a structural undersupply of fossil fuels. Conflict in Eastern Europe has put further pressure on oil supply across Europe.
- Increased oil and gas pricing globally have made Occidental a cash printing machine in 2022.
- Occidental Petroleum is a US oil giant focused predominantly on shareholder returns through dividends, share buybacks and debt repayment.
- Buffett has a view that oil prices over the coming decade will be much higher than most people expect. Berkshire now owns over 20% of the entire company and has SEC approval to buy a lot more.
- Buffett, also likes the low P/E and Oxy’s focus on returning cash to shareholders.
Market Snapshot & Highlights as of 8:00am AEDT
EXPECTATIONS: Energy LOWER (lower oil prices) & Materials LOWER on overall lower commodity prices.
Global Markets Headlines
-
Several key races are too close to call, leaving control of Congress up in the air (CNBC)
-
Elon Musk took over a struggling business with Twitter and has quickly made it worse (CNBC)
-
Bitcoin tumbles to its lowest in nearly 2 years; Solana drops another 40% (CNBC)
-
Tesla sinks to almost two-year low on Elon Musk stock sales, Twitter distraction (CNBC)
-
Meta laying off more than 11,000 employees: Read Zuckerberg’s letter announcing the cuts (CNBC)
-
-
Binance CEO tells employees he didn’t ‘master plan’ FTX demise (CNBC)
