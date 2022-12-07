G'day folks and welcome to another trading day with your friendly, neighbourhood CMC Market Analyst!
Trading Idea of the Day
NASDAQ:TSM - Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Ltd (BULLISH - long term & BULLISH - short term)
- Key levels on the chart - consider taking trades from key support/resistance zones.
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) is set to make history with one of the largest foreign investments in the United States. The company will announce plans on Tuesday to build its second chip plant in Arizona, increasing its investment in the state to $40B.
- Warren Buffet recently took a major position in TSMC in a bet that the world cannot do without silicon.
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing or TSMC is set to build a wafer fab, deploying 1-nanometer process technology at the Longtan campus of Hsinchu Science Park in Taiwan.
ASX & Economic Key Events
ASX Key Events Calendar (TODAY)
Economic Key Events (TODAY)
Economic Key Events (YESTERDAY)
APAC Daily Report
Click here to access our daily APAC report, prepared by my fellow market analyst @TinaTeng_CMC
Market Snapshot & Highlights as of 8:00am AEDT
EXPECTATIONS: Energy LOWER (lower oil prices) & Materials HIGHER on overall base metal prices.
Global Markets Headlines
- China eases Covid restrictions on travel and production (CNBC)
‘There is a slowdown happening’: Wells Fargo, BofA CEOs point to cooling consumer amid Fed hikes (CNBC)
U.S. pledges to ramp up supplies of natural gas to Britain as Biden and Sunak seek to cut off Russia (CNBC)
China’s Xi to visit Riyadh as Saudi Arabia seeks to expand international reach (CNBC)
Russian Oil-Price Cap Adds to Fiscal Pressure on Moscow (WSJ)
(All news & data sourced from AFR / The Australian / Bloomberg / Reuters / CNBC / Wall Street Journal / Morningstar / OPTO / Trading Economics)