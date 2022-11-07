X

Need 4 Speed Read - ASX Report - 08/11/22

ASX Trading

Written by

Azeem Sheriff

Senior Market Analyst

08 Nov 2022, 10:00

G'day folks and welcome to another trading day with your friendly, neighbourhood CMC Market Analyst! 

Trading Idea of the Day


NYSE:PDD - Pinduoduo Inc - BULLISH BIAS

  • Key levels on the chart - consider taking trades from key support/resistance zones.
  • The company is pioneering what it calls a feed-based shopping experience where users are presented with a social media-like feed where they can discover products they may not have known they wanted.
  • However, this should be approached with some caution. As the impacts of the economic slowdown are felt among China’s population, consumer spending won’t be as frivolous. Consumers will no longer be looking for what they may want, as their primary concern will be only what they need.
  • While COVID-19 lockdowns and tougher economic conditions lead to a shaky start to 2022, the company saw a recovery in consumer sentiment in the second quarter, notably during the 618 shopping festival, a sign that consumer spending can be somewhat resilient even in trying times.
  • This is optimistic for the time being, but investors should be wary of consumer sentiment deteriorating if the macroeconomic impacts linger for the near future.

ASX & Economic Key Events


Article of the Day: Apple valued more than Amazon, Alphabet and Meta combined

Podcast of the Day: Portfolio manager Michael Kao’s dollar wrecking ball theory

APAC Daily Report


Market Snapshot & Highlights as of 7:30am AEDT


EXPECTATIONS: Energy HIGHER (higher oil prices) & Materials HIGHER on overall higher base metal prices.

Global Markets Headlines
 

News

Wall Street rises ahead of US midterm elections with China reopening bets in play

Wall Street rallied one day before the US midterm congressional elections as traders may look to a Republication win

07 Nov 2022
Earnings

Can Q3 earnings get Rivian’s share price back on track?
News

Mixed session for Europe, as markets eye US midterms and US CPI
News

Europe set for mixed open, as markets weigh up China covid policy
