Need 4 Speed Read - ASX Report - 02/12/22

ASX trading

Azeem Sheriff

Senior Market Analyst

02 Dec 2022, 10:00

G'day folks and welcome to another trading day with your friendly, neighbourhood CMC Market Analyst! 

Trading Idea of the Day
 

ASX:GMG - Goodman Group Ltd (BULLISH - long term & BEARISH - short term)

  • Key levels on the chart - consider taking trades from key support/resistance zones.
  • Goodman Group is on track for operating earnings per share (EPS) growth of 11% in FY23.
  • Within the recent 1Q FY23 update management flagged a 'patient and cautious' approach, especially given the uncertain economic outlook.
  • Ord Minnett retains a Hold rating and $22 target price but flags early signs of development margins moderating from unsustainably high levels.

ASX & Economic Key Events


ASX Key Events Calendar (TODAY)

Economic Key Events (TODAY)

Economic Key Events (YESTERDAY)

APAC Daily Report


Market Snapshot & Highlights as of 8:00am AEDT


EXPECTATIONS: Energy HIGHER (higher oil prices) & Materials HIGHER on overall commodity prices.

Global Markets Headlines
 

