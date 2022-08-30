X

Select the account you'd like to open

Reports

Need 4 Speed - Pre Market ASX Report - 31/08/22

ASX Market Board

Written by

Azeem Sheriff

Senior Market Analyst

31 Aug 2022, 10:00

Check out our daily ASX pre-market and AU macro outlook below!

 

Content Summary

  • APAC Daily
  • Market Snapshot & Highlights
  • Global Markets Headlines
  • ASX Economic Calendar
  • Idea of the Day
  • Economic Calendars

APAC Daily

Click here to access our CMC APAC Morning Report, prepared by my fellow market analyst @TinaTeng_CMC

Market Snapshot & Highlights (as of 7 am AEST)

AUS Macro Table

Global Markets Commentary

Global Markets Headlines

Click on the hyperlink for further information on the headlines, check out our insights panel on the CMC Markets NextGen platform or can follow us on Twitter @Azeem__Sheriff & @CMCMarketsAUSNZ

(All news & data sourced from AFR / The Australian / Bloomberg / Reuters / CNBC / Wall Street Journal / Morningstar / OPTO)

ASX Economic Calendar

Click here for the earnings reports image

Idea of the Day

(SEK – SEEK Ltd)

  • Potential SELL
  • Key levels on chart - consider taking trades from key support/resistance levels
  • Although employment is tight, the unemployment rate is 3.4%, as rate rises start to kick in in the coming months, we will see the unemployment rate tick up (Fed Chair Powell mentioned in his speed that it's going to get very tough for households).

Macro-Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar (TODAY)

Economic Calendar (YESTERDAY)

 


Latest from CMC

News

Higher rates send Wall Street lower, Asian markets set to fall

Risk-off prevail, bond yields rise, USD and EUR strengthen, oil slumps, gold slips

30 Aug 2022
News

Bank holiday hangover for sterling and the FTSE100
News

Sterling under pressure with FTSE100 set to open lower
News

Wall Street cut losses as energy stocks regain steam, Asian markets set to open higher
Sign up for market update emails

Related articles

Reports

Need 4 Speed - Pre Market ASX Report - 30/08/22

Check out our daily edition of the ASX 'Need 4 speed' read covering the past, present and future of Aussie macro outlook and equities.

29 Aug 2022
Reports

Need 4 Speed - Pre Market ASX Report - 29/08/22

Check out our daily edition of the ASX 'Need 4 speed' read covering the past, present and future of Aussie macro outlook and equities.

28 Aug 2022
Weekly outlook

The Week Ahead: US jobs; EU inflation; Broadcom, HP results

Read our preview of key economic and corporate events in the week commencing 29 August 2022, and view our company earnings schedule.

26 Aug 2022
Stock watch

Earnings preview: Nvidia’s revenue is set to fall

Nvidia is to report its Q3 FY22 earnings after the US markets close on 25 August.

23 Aug 2022