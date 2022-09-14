G'day folks and welcome to another trading day with your friendly, neighbourhood CMC Market Analyst!
Trading Idea of the Day
ASX: VEA - Viva Energy Group Ltd
- BULLISH BIAS
- Key levels on the chart - consider taking trades from key support/resistance levels
- With soaring energy prices due to increasing global demand, Australia may be in a position to export its energy products to the likes of Europe which will boost the local economy and production, driving energy stocks higher over the coming few months.
- >50% of investors incl traders/economists/hedge funds/fund managers etc highlighted in a Bloomberg survey that they will be increasing their portfolio exposure to Energy over the coming 6 months.
Market Snapshot & Highlights as of 7am AEST
EXPECTATIONS: Energy UP (higher WTI) & Materials DOWN on the back of lower base metal prices and a higher USD
