Need 4 Speed - Pre Market ASX Report - 12/09/22

ASX Market Board

Written by

Azeem Sheriff

Senior Market Analyst

12 Sep 2022, 10:00

Check out our daily ASX pre-market and AU macro outlook below!




Content Summary

  • ASX Key Events
  • Trading Idea of the Day
  • APAC Daily Report
  • Market Snapshot & Highlights
  • Global Markets Headlines
  • Economic Key Events

ASX Key Events

Trading Idea of the Day

SEK - Seek Ltd

  • POTENTIAL SELL
  • Key levels on the chart - consider taking trades from key support/resistance levels
  • Chart Analysis Week Ahead

APAC Daily Report

Click here to access our CMC APAC Morning Report, prepared by my fellow market analyst @TinaTeng_CMC

Market Snapshot & Highlights as of 7AM AEST

EXPECTATIONS: Energy & Material sectors potentially UP
(Click image to enlarge)

(Click image to enlarge)

Global Markets Headlines

Economic Calendars

Economic Calendar (TODAY)
(Click image to enlarge)
Economic Calendar (YESTERDAY)
(Click image to enlarge)
(All news & data sourced from AFR / The Australian / Bloomberg / Reuters / CNBC / Wall Street Journal / Morningstar / OPTO/Trading Economics)


