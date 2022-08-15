X

Need 4 Speed Pre ASX Report 16/08/22

ASX listing board

Written by

Azeem Sheriff

Senior Market Analyst

16 Aug 2022, 11:00

Check out our daily ASX pre-market and AU macro outlook below!

1) ASX Economic Calendar

2) Market Snapshot & Highlights

3) Global Markets Headlines

4) ASX Stock Watch

5) Broker Upgrades/Downgrades

6) Macro Economic Calendars



1) ASX Economic Calendar


Click here for detailed Reports summary image 

2) Market Snapshot & Highlights (as of 8 am AEST)


Global Markets Commentary

  • In US economic data, the Empire State manufacturing index fell from +11.1 points to -31.3 points in August (+5 points). The NAHB Housing Market index fell from 55 to 49 in August (survey: 55).
  • In China economic data, retail sales rose 2.7 per cent in the year to July (survey: +5 per cent). Industrial production rose by 3.8 per cent (survey: +4.6 per cent).  
  • US sharemarkets were firmer on Monday. Investors digested weak economic data in the US and China. Some investors believe that the soft data will temper the Federal Reserve rate hike expectations.
  • European sharemarkets closed higher on Monday. Weak Chinese economic data saw investors drift to defensive stocks. The food & beverages sector rose 1.1% and healthcare and utilities rose by 0.8%. But miners fell 1.6% and the oil sector lost 1.3%. Also data showed that German wholesale prices fell by 0.4% in July, the first decline since Oct. 2020.
  • US treasuries were firmer on Monday (yields lower) in response to weak US and Chinese economic data. The Chinese central bank cut key lending rates in an attempt to boost economic activity.
  • Major currencies were mixed against the US dollar in European and US trade. T
  • Global oil prices fell by near 3% on Monday to 6-month lows after Chinese economic data fell short of analyst forecasts. Investors fear that the global economy will continue to slow, reducing oil demand and driving prices lower.
  • Base metal prices fell by between 0.7-4.5% on Monday with lead down the least and nickel down the most. The gold futures price fell by US$17.40 an ounce or 1.0% to US$1,798.10 an ounce. Iron ore futures fell by US$3.07 or 2.8% to US$106.79 a tonne.

3) Global Markets Headlines

4) ASX StockWatch

 

5) Broker Upgrades/Downgrades

(All news & data sourced from AFR / The Australian / Bloomberg / Reuters / CNBC / Wall Street Journal / Morningstar) 

Macro-Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar (TODAY)

(CLICK IMAGE TO ENLARGE)

Economic Calendar (YESTERDAY)

(CLICK IMAGE TO ENLARGE)
 


