X

Select the account you'd like to open

Newsletter

Need 4 Speed - ASX Report - 30/09/22

ASX Trading

Written by

Azeem Sheriff

Senior Market Analyst

30 Sep 2022, 11:00

G'day folks and welcome to another trading day with your friendly, neighbourhood CMC Market Analyst! 

For real-time up-to-date data/news/research/ideas/strategies, check out our insights panel on the CMC Markets NextGen platform and follow us on Twitter: 

Azeem Sheriff - @Azeem__Sheriff 
CMC Markets - @CMCMarketsAUSNZ

Trading Idea of the Day

NYSE:BAC - Bank of America - BULLISH BIAS

  • During periods of interest rate rises, the difference in interest charged on interest-bearing assets like loans and the interest being paid on deposits grows known as Net Interest Margin (NIM).
  • As Bank of America has seen relative growth in customer deposits and loans, a growing Net Interest Margin should mean that the company reaps the rewards.
  • Although Bank of America’s Net Interest Margin currently sits at 1.69%, we should expect this to climb if the Federal Reserve continues to hike interest rates.
  • However risk is, as we enter closer to a recession, we could potentially see a significant reduction in credit demand, which will become a battle between a higher NIM vs lower credit to offset each other.

ASX & Economic Key Events

ASX Key Events Calendar (TODAY)

Economic Key Events (TODAY)

Economic Key Events (YESTERDAY)

OPTO For Investors Research

Article of the Day: Walmart shares upbeat on metaverse venture with Roblox
Podcast of the Day: Market strategist Kiril Sokoloff’s thematic investment radar 

APAC Daily Report

Click here to access our daily APAC report, prepared by my fellow market analyst @TinaTeng_CMC

Market Snapshot & Highlights as of 7am AEST

EXPECTATIONS: Energy LOWER (lower/nat gas) & Materials HIGHER on rising base metal prices.

Global Markets Headlines

(All news & data sourced from AFR / The Australian / Bloomberg / Reuters / CNBC / Wall Street Journal / Morningstar / OPTO / Trading Economics)


Latest from CMC

News

Selloff resumes on Wall Street amid Apple-led tech wreck, US dollar down

The selloff resumed on Wall Street as the BOE's bond-buying plan only offered temporary relief

29 Sep 2022
Newsletter

Need 4 Speed - ASX Report - 29/09/22
News

BOE’s emergency bond-buying plan offers a broad relief rally, sending rates down
Market update

Could markets rally in October?
Sign up for market update emails

Related articles

News

Selloff resumes on Wall Street amid Apple-led tech wreck, US dollar down

The selloff resumed on Wall Street as the BOE's bond-buying plan only offered temporary relief

29 Sep 2022
Newsletter

Need 4 Speed - ASX Report - 29/09/22

Check out the daily edition of our pre-market ASX report covering the past, present and future of Aussie macro outlook and equities.

28 Sep 2022
News

BOE’s emergency bond-buying plan offers a broad relief rally, sending rates down

Wall Street rebounded sharply after the Bank of England said it would begin temporarily buying long-dated bonds, despite Fed officials’ reiteration of their hawkish stances

28 Sep 2022
Market update

Could markets rally in October?

Financial analyst Helene Meisler, who has over 33 years of experience on Wall Street, uses technical analysis to determine whether markets are oversold.

28 Sep 2022