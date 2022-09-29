G'day folks and welcome to another trading day with your friendly, neighbourhood CMC Market Analyst!



Trading Idea of the Day

NYSE:BAC - Bank of America - BULLISH BIAS

During periods of interest rate rises, the difference in interest charged on interest-bearing assets like loans and the interest being paid on deposits grows known as Net Interest Margin (NIM).

As Bank of America has seen relative growth in customer deposits and loans, a growing Net Interest Margin should mean that the company reaps the rewards.

Although Bank of America’s Net Interest Margin currently sits at 1.69%, we should expect this to climb if the Federal Reserve continues to hike interest rates.

However risk is, as we enter closer to a recession, we could potentially see a significant reduction in credit demand, which will become a battle between a higher NIM vs lower credit to offset each other.

ASX & Economic Key Events

