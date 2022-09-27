G'day folks and welcome to another trading day with your friendly, neighbourhood CMC Market Analyst!
Trading Idea of the Day
NYSE:BBY Best Buy - BULLISH BIAS
- A declining Yen makes Japanese electronic goods more appealing.
- Electronic goods retails in the US eg) Best Buy, can import a higher volume of these electronics as USD strengthens and Yen declines, providing them more purchasing power,
- Profit margins on these goods may see an uplift and should help to offset some of the impacts caused by tougher economic conditions.
- Although two key risk factors involve over-purchasing and keeping excess inventory in storage and also the potential reduction in consumer demand.
ASX & Economic Key Events
EXPECTATIONS: Energy HIGHER (higher oil) & Materials LOWER on falling base metal prices.
Global Markets Headlines
- Nord Stream pipelines hit by suspicious leaks in possible sabotage; Russia says it has ‘a right’ to use nuclear weapons (CNBC)
- Fed’s Evans says he’s getting a little nervous about going too far, too fast with rate hikes (CNBC)
- UK lenders halt mortgage deals to customers after market chaos (CNBC)
- Celsius CEO resigns in the middle of bankruptcy proceedings (CNBC)
- Crypto lender Nexo gets U.S. bank charter after buying stake in regulated bank (CNBC)
- Larry Summers blasts UK tax cuts as ‘utterly irresponsible’ and warns of possible contagion (CNBC)
- Bankrupt crypto lender Voyager to sell assets to Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX for $1.4 billion (CNBC)
U.K. Seeks to Calm Investors Over Clash Between Inflation Fight and Truss Tax Cuts (WSJ)
