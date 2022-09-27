G'day folks and welcome to another trading day with your friendly, neighbourhood CMC Market Analyst!



For real-time up-to-date data/news/research/ideas/strategies, check out our insights panel on the CMC Markets NextGen platform and follow us on Twitter:



Azeem Sheriff - @Azeem__Sheriff

CMC Markets - @CMCMarketsAUSNZ

Trading Idea of the Day

NYSE:BBY Best Buy - BULLISH BIAS

A declining Yen makes Japanese electronic goods more appealing.

Electronic goods retails in the US eg) Best Buy, can import a higher volume of these electronics as USD strengthens and Yen declines, providing them more purchasing power,

Profit margins on these goods may see an uplift and should help to offset some of the impacts caused by tougher economic conditions.

Although two key risk factors involve over-purchasing and keeping excess inventory in storage and also the potential reduction in consumer demand.

ASX & Economic Key Events

ASX Key Events Calendar (TODAY)



Economic Key Events (TODAY)



Economic Key Events (YESTERDAY)



OPTO For Investors Research

Article of the Day: Cineworld lags meme stocks Bed Bath & Beyond and BlackBerry

Podcast of the Day: OPTO Sessions Inside Callum Thomas’ Topdown Charts analysis process

APAC Daily Report

Click here to access our daily APAC report, prepared by my fellow market analyst @TinaTeng_CMC

Market Snapshot & Highlights as of 7am AEST

EXPECTATIONS: Energy HIGHER (higher oil) & Materials LOWER on falling base metal prices.



Global Markets Headlines

(All news & data sourced from AFR / The Australian / Bloomberg / Reuters / CNBC / Wall Street Journal / Morningstar / OPTO / Trading Economics)



