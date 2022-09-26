G'day folks and welcome to another trading day with your friendly, neighbourhood CMC Market Analyst!
Trading Idea of the Day
ASX:XJO - ASX 200 - Range Trading
- Key levels on the chart - consider taking trades from key support/resistance zones
- ASX has recently taken a lot of its cues from the US market as global aggressive rate hiking dominates the scene
- ASX is currently ranging between 2 key support/resistance zones, so for those trading both directions, can consider taking entries from these zones.
- We may see some respite here as the markets digest recent volatile events.
Market Snapshot & Highlights as of 7am AEST
EXPECTATIONS: Energy LOWER (lower oil) & Materials LOWER on falling commodity prices.
Global Markets Headlines
- Bank of England says it won’t hesitate to hike rates after pound falls to a historic low (CNBC)
- Apple begins making the iPhone 14 in India, marking a big shift in its manufacturing strategy (CNBC)
- India has a big role to play’: New Delhi is trying to turn the country into a chip powerhouse (CNBC)
- Wall Street’s fear gauge hits highest level since June (CNBC)
- The far-right wins big in Italy. Here’s what that means for Europe (CNBC)
- Chinese EV maker Li Auto falls after it cuts delivery outlook; Beijing extends tax breaks for electric cars (CNBC)
