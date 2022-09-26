G'day folks and welcome to another trading day with your friendly, neighbourhood CMC Market Analyst!



Trading Idea of the Day

ASX:XJO - ASX 200 - Range Trading

Key levels on the chart - consider taking trades from key support/resistance zones

ASX has recently taken a lot of its cues from the US market as global aggressive rate hiking dominates the scene

ASX is currently ranging between 2 key support/resistance zones, so for those trading both directions, can consider taking entries from these zones.

We may see some respite here as the markets digest recent volatile events.

ASX & Economic Key Events

ASX Key Events Calendar (TODAY)



Economic Key Events (TODAY)



Economic Key Events (YESTERDAY)



APAC Daily Report

Market Snapshot & Highlights as of 7am AEST

EXPECTATIONS: Energy LOWER (lower oil) & Materials LOWER on falling commodity prices.



Global Markets Headlines

