Trading Idea of the Day
ASX:MQG - Macquarie Group Ltd - BULLISH BIAS
- Key levels on the chart - consider taking trades from key support/resistance zones.
- Macquarie group has been focusing recently on renewable energy which is providing it with a competitive advantage over other banks especially in the investments area.
- Macquarie Group has the best of both worlds with exposure to mortgages and also investments/asset management, so higher NIM will support it's lending business whilst maintaining its leadership in global asset management
- A strong USD will assist with Macquarie's earnings report next month as most of Macquarie's income/assets are derived from the US, so could see a positive earnings report, beating expectations with positive forward guidance.
ASX & Economic Key Events
ASX Key Events Calendar (TODAY)
Economic Key Events (TODAY)
Economic Key Events (YESTERDAY)
APAC Daily Report
Click here to access our daily APAC report
Market Snapshot & Highlights as of 8am AEDT
EXPECTATIONS: Energy LOWER (lower oil prices) & Materials HIGHER on overall higher base metal prices.
Global Markets Headlines
-
U.S.-listed Chinese stocks drop 15% after Beijing’s power reshuffle makes the market ‘uninvestable’ (CNBC)
-
Rishi Sunak to be Britain’s new prime minister as rivals quit race (CNBC)
-
Apple raises prices on its TV and Music streaming services (CNBC)
-
Wave of LNG tankers is overwhelming Europe in energy crisis and hitting natural gas prices (CNBC)
-
Tesla shares closed down 1% after Elon Musk’s EV firm cuts price of cars in China (CNBC)
-
JPMorgan president says a recession may be price to pay to beat inflation, market bottom not in yet (CNBC)
-
Fears of a severe recession deepen as European business activity slows on surging energy costs (CNBC)
-
China’s Xi Jinping, Secure in Power, Faces Deepening Economic Challenges (WSJ)
