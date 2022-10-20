G'day folks and welcome to another trading day with your friendly, neighbourhood CMC Market Analyst!
Trading Idea of the Day
ASX:MQG - Macquarie Group Ltd - BULLISH BIAS (long term)
- Key levels on the chart - consider taking trades from key support/resistance zones.
- Macquarie group has been focusing recently on renewable energy which is providing it with a competitive advantage over other banks especially in the investments area.
- Macquarie Group has the best of both worlds with exposure to mortgages and also investments/asset management, so higher NIM will support it's lending business whilst maintaining its leadership in global asset management
- A strong USD will assist with Macquarie's earnings report next month as most of Macquarie's income/assets are derived from the US, so could see a positive earnings report, beating expectations with positive forward guidance.
ASX & Economic Key Events
Market Snapshot & Highlights as of 8am AEDT
Global Markets Headlines
With UK leader Liz Truss quitting, here are the top contenders to replace her (CNBC)
- Fed’s Harker sees ‘lack of progress’ on inflation, expects aggressive rate hikes ahead (CNBC)
- Tesla shares slide after Q3 revenue miss, Bernstein says earnings call ‘didn’t sit well with us’ (CNBC)
- 10-year Treasury yield tops 4.2% for first time since 2008 (CNBC)
- Customers battle to regain billions in bitcoin the DOJ recovered in its largest seizure of stolen crypto (CNBC)
- Turkey slashes interest rates by 150 basis points despite inflation at 83% (CNBC)
- Japanese yen hits 150 against the U.S. dollar, weakest levels not seen since August 1990 (CNBC)
Liz Truss Resigns as U.K. Prime Minister After Tax Plan Caused Market Turmoil (WSJ)
