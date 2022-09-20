G'day folks and welcome to another trading day with your friendly, neighbourhood CMC Market Analyst!



Trading Idea of the Day

ASX:COL - Coles Group - BULLISH BIAS

Key levels on the chart - consider taking trades from key support/resistance levels

Coles falls under the Consumer Staples sector which is generally a defensive stock and therefore resistant to economic cycles including any upcoming recessions

Coles can maintain their profit margins and pass on their costs to customers which provides protection for their bottom line.

ASX & Economic Key Events

ASX Key Events Calendar (TODAY)

Economic Key Events (TODAY)

Economic Key Events (YESTERDAY)

APAC Daily Report

Market Snapshot & Highlights as of 7am AEST

EXPECTATIONS: Energy LOWER (lower oil/nat gas) & Materials LOWER.



Global Markets Headlines

