Need 4 Speed - ASX Report - 20/09/22

ASX Market Board

Written by

Azeem Sheriff

Senior Market Analyst

20 Sep 2022, 10:00

G'day folks and welcome to another trading day with your friendly, neighbourhood CMC Market Analyst! 
 

For real-time up-to-date data/news/research/ideas/strategies, check out our insights panel on the CMC Markets NextGen platform 

Azeem Sheriff - @Azeem__Sheriff 
CMC Markets - @CMCMarketsAUSNZ

Trading Idea of the Day

NYSE:F - Ford Motor Group - BULLISH BIAS

  • Key levels on the chart - consider taking trades from key support/resistance levels
  • Bank of America forecasts that Ford will outpace Tesla in sales by 2025, with its plans to have 7 new EV models by 2026, providing consumers with purchasing power, flexibility and utility amongst other EV producers.
  • Given Ford's dominance in the motor vehicle space and real estate for showrooms, we could see their EVs dominating the scene in all showrooms at a faster pace which will secure market share for new consumers entering the market.

(Click image to enlarge)

ASX & Economic Key Events

ASX Key Events Calendar (TODAY)
(Click image to enlarge)

Economic Key Events (TODAY)
(Click image to enlarge)

Economic Key Events (YESTERDAY)
(Click image to enlarge)

APAC Daily Report

Click here to access our daily APAC report, prepared by my fellow market analyst @TinaTeng_CMC

Market Snapshot & Highlights as of 7am AEST

EXPECTATIONS: Energy FLAT (flat crude) & Materials MIXED.

(Click image to enlarge)
(Click image to enlarge)

Global Markets Headlines

(All news & data sourced from AFR / The Australian / Bloomberg / Reuters / CNBC / Wall Street Journal / Morningstar / OPTO / Trading Economics)


Latest from CMC

News

Wall Street finishes higher ahead of the critical Fed decision, Asian markets set to rise

US bond yields hit a decade-high, US dollar cuts early gains, oil & gold bounces off session lows

19 Sep 2022
Need 4 Speed - Pre Market ASX Report - 19/09/22
Technical analysis

Chart Analysis - Week Ahead 19 September 2022
News

APAC Week Ahead: The decision times
