For real-time up-to-date data/news/research/ideas/strategies, check out our insights panel on the CMC Markets NextGen platform



Trading Idea of the Day

NYSE:OXY - Occidental Petroleum Corp - BULLISH BIAS

Key levels on the chart - consider taking trades from key support/resistance zones.

Occidental Petroleum is a US oil giant focused predominantly on shareholder returns through dividends, share buybacks and debt repayment.

Sky high oil prices and tight supply make oil an appealing investment, with OPEC+ reducing global oil supply by 2 million barrels per day, creating higher demand with lower supply, sending oil prices higher with the aim to place a restrictive floor around the $80 mark.

A decade of low oil prices of ever-increasing ESG concerns has caused a structural undersupply of fossil fuels. Conflict in Eastern Europe has put further pressure on oil supply across Europe.

Increased oil and gas pricing globally has made Occidental a cash printing machine in 2022.​

Market Snapshot & Highlights as of 7am AEST

EXPECTATIONS: Energy HIGHER (higher oil) & Materials LOWER on lower base metal prices.



Global Markets Headlines

