Need 4 Speed - ASX Report - 04/10/22

ASX Trading

Written by

Azeem Sheriff

Senior Market Analyst

04 Oct 2022, 10:00

G'day folks and welcome to another trading day with your friendly, neighbourhood CMC Market Analyst! 

Trading Idea of the Day

ASX:XJO - ASX 200 - BEARISH BIAS

  • ASX taking cues from US equities, long term bearish view but we may see some respite in near term until next FOMC meeting
  • ASX can be supported by materials sector on back of higher commodity prices so we may not see the same level of impact from US equities on ASX, however risk is to the downside.

ASX & Economic Key Events

ASX Key Events Calendar (TODAY)

Economic Key Events (TODAY)

Economic Key Events (YESTERDAY)
No key events on Monday

APAC Daily Report

Click here to access our daily APAC report, prepared by my fellow market analyst @TinaTeng_CMC

Market Snapshot & Highlights as of 7am AEST

EXPECTATIONS: Energy HIGHER (higher oil) & Materials HIGHER on rising base metal prices.

Global Markets Headlines

(All news & data sourced from AFR / The Australian / Bloomberg / Reuters / CNBC / Wall Street Journal / Morningstar / OPTO / Trading Economics)

 

 


