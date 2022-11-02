X

Need 4 Speed - ASX Report - 03/11/22

ASX Trading

Written by

Azeem Sheriff

Senior Market Analyst

03 Nov 2022, 10:00

G'day folks and welcome to another trading day with your friendly, neighbourhood CMC Market Analyst! 

Trading Idea of the Day


ASX:WOW - Woolworths Group Ltd - BULLISH BIAS

  • Key levels on the chart - consider taking trades from key support/resistance zones.

  • Company is a food/groceries company and the overall business is super strong and generally tends to weather a recessionary environment quite well due to its pricing power, ability to pass on costs to customers.

  • Blue chip company with large market capitalisation.

  • The stock offers a great technical setup on a weekly chart, playing the range and nearing the bottom of that range, great risk to reward for any bullish traders/investors, with potential capital growth.

  • Company also pays a relatively stable/decent dividend of around 2.5%

ASX & Economic Key Events


ASX Key Events Calendar (TODAY)

Economic Key Events (TODAY)

Economic Key Events (YESTERDAY)

OPTO For Investors Research


Article of the Day: Cathie Wood buys 185,000 Robinhood shares

Podcast of the Day: Doomberg on Nord Stream sabotage and monetary mayhem

APAC Daily Report


Click here to access our daily APAC report, prepared by my fellow market analyst @TinaTeng_CMC

Market Snapshot & Highlights as of 7:30am AEDT


EXPECTATIONS: Energy HIGHER (higher oil prices) & Materials LOWER on overall higher base metal prices.

Global Markets Headlines
 

(All news & data sourced from AFR / The Australian / Bloomberg / Reuters / CNBC / Wall Street Journal / Morningstar / OPTO / Trading Economics)


Latest from CMC

News

Wall Street tumbles on a disappointing Fed as Powell confirms no pivot just yet

US stocks tumbled after the Fed raised the interest rate by 75 basis points for the fourth consecutive time since June, taking the funds rate to 4%

02 Nov 2022
News

European markets slip back as Fed looms
Market update

Will the Bank of England send markets a hawkish message?
Market update

Preparation is key: an outline of bull and bear cases for US indices
