G'day folks and welcome to another trading day with your friendly, neighbourhood CMC Market Analyst!
Trading Idea of the Day
ASX:WOW - Woolworths Group Ltd - BULLISH BIAS
- Key levels on the chart - consider taking trades from key support/resistance zones.
-
Company is a food/groceries company and the overall business is super strong and generally tends to weather a recessionary environment quite well due to its pricing power, ability to pass on costs to customers.
-
Blue chip company with large market capitalisation.
-
The stock offers a great technical setup on a weekly chart, playing the range and nearing the bottom of that range, great risk to reward for any bullish traders/investors, with potential capital growth.
-
Company also pays a relatively stable/decent dividend of around 2.5%
ASX & Economic Key Events
Market Snapshot & Highlights as of 7:30am AEDT
EXPECTATIONS: Energy HIGHER (higher oil prices) & Materials LOWER on overall higher base metal prices.
Global Markets Headlines
-
Dow closes 500 points lower, Nasdaq sheds 3% as Fed’s Powell signals intent to continue hiking rates (CNBC)
-
Fed approves 0.75-point hike to take rates to highest since 2008 and hints at change in policy ahead (CNBC)
-
Shares of Airbnb tumble 13% on low fourth-quarter guidance (CNBC)
-
10-year Treasury yield turns higher after Fed’s Powell says rates will go higher than expected (CNBC)
-
Shipping firm Maersk, a barometer for global trade, warns of ‘dark clouds on the horizon’ (CNBC)
-
Bank of England set for biggest rate hike in 33 years, but economists expect dovish tilt (CNBC)
-
Private payrolls rose 239,000 in October, better than expected, while wages increased 7.7%, ADP says (CNBC)
-
Major banks are bullish on Hong Kong’s economy and China growth prospects (CNBC)
-
Goldman Sachs expects European gas prices to tumble 30% in the coming months (CNBC)
-
