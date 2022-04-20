X

Analysis

Charts of the day – Gold signals further down pressure, while Nasdaq futures gain bullish momentum

gold

Written by

Tina Teng

MARKET ANALYST

20 Apr 2022, 05:50

This week, risk assets finally found their footing in the wake of the US earnings season. Optimism emerged as big tech earnings reports are to be released throughout the month. The tech-heavy index, Nasdaq jumped 2%, while risk-on trades sent gold lower on Tuesday. From the technical perspective, gold signals imminent further down pressure, and Nasdaq may continue to gain bullish moments in the near term. 

Gold- Daily (a further bearish break down at the 20-day moving average in play)

(Click to see the enlarged chart)

Key technical elements:

  • A bearish hammer followed by a bearish candlestick signal the uptrend may have topped.
  • Stochastic formed a dead cross and point down from the overbought territory, indicating gold price may fall into a downtrend
  • The bullish momentum is fading in MACD, also with a dead cross forming ahead
  • The crucial intraday support is at the 20-day moving average, pricing around 1945, but it may have already broken down, approaching to the next support at the 50-day moving average at 1931.

Key price levels:

Supports: 1931, 1914

Resistances: 1959, 1980

Nasdaq (Cash) – Daily (a potential further rebounding from the oversold territory of Stochastic)

(Click to see the enlarged chart)

Key technical elements:

  • Opposite to gold, an inverted hammer followed by a bullish candlestick is a sign of the downtrend bottom.
  • Stochastic formed a golden cross from the oversold territory, suggesting the bullish momentum is mounting.
  • The bearish momentum is reducing in MACD, but further confirmation is needed when the two moving averages form a golden cross.
  • The crucial intraday resistance is at yesterday’s high at 14,213 (the 50-day moving average), then the Fibonacci retracement of 38.20% and 50.00%, at 14,400 and 14,826 respectively, with key support at the low on the March 15 at 13,000.

Key price levels:

Supports: 13,867, 13,000

Resistances: 14,213, 14,400, 14,826




