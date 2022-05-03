X

Select the account you'd like to open

  • News & Analysis
  • Charts of the day –a morning start lodges a potential rebounding of SPX, Amazon tests a multi-year trendline support, and a bearish divergence playout in USD/JPY
Analysis

Charts of the day –a morning start lodges a potential rebounding of SPX, Amazon tests a multi-year trendline support, and a bearish divergence playout in USD/JPY

markets rebound

Written by

Tina Teng

MARKET ANALYST

03 May 2022, 03:55

From the overnight US session, the risk appetite somewhat returned, with the broader equity markets rebounding from a fresh one-year low ahead of the Fed’s decision later this week. The S&P 500 bounced off a 12-month low and finished higher, forming a potential morning start in the futures markets reversal pattern, while Amazon managed to climb 2% after a 10% slump on Friday, finding technical support on its multi-year ascending trend line.

Elsewhere in the FX world, the bearish divergence is in play, signaling the bullish momentum may be fading in the near term, suggesting a potential pullback could be imminent.

S&P 500 – Daily/4 Hourly (A potential rebounding at the key support)

(Click to see the enlarged chart)

Key technical elements:

  • A morning start was formed in the daily chart at the key support of the year-low at 4,056, suggesting the April downtrend may have bottomed out, but further evidence is required if the rebounding could persist.
  • A bullish divergence stands out in the 4-hourly-chart, indicating the bearish momentum is fading off, paving a way for a further rebounding.
  • The bullish volume picks up in the last 6 trading days, suggesting dip-buys are merging.

Key price levels:

Supports: 4,056 (the previous day-low, also pivot support to determine if the price could fall into a further downtrend of a bear market)

Resistances: 4,193 (the key intraday resistance, also the Fibonacci retracement of 23.60% connecting from the high on the March 30 to the low on the May 2), 4,344 (Fib. 50%), 4,495 (the 200-day moving average that divides the S&P 500 uptrend and downtrend)

Amazon – Daily & Weekly (an impulsive rebounding at the multi-year ascending trendline, while the double-top selloff is still in play)

(Click to see the enlarged chart)

(Click to see the enlarged chart)

Key technical elements:

  • A bullish inverted hammer was formed on the multi-year ascending trendline, suggesting an impulsive rebounding opportunity.
  • In the daily chart, the double-top pattern indicates the downtrend starting from the high on the March 29 is still intact.
  • MACD steepens on the downside under the midline, suggesting the bearish momentum stays strong. However, MACD is a lagging indicator that requires more time to confirm a reversal signal.
  • Stochastic points up from the oversold territory, which offers a potential rebounding opportunity.

Key price levels:

Supports: 2,358 (The day-low on the May 5, also the lowest since May 27, 2020)

Resistances: 2,615 (the high on the April 29), 2,720 (the potential neckline price of the double-top pattern, also the level before the gap down)

USD/JPY – 4 Hourly (a standout bearish divergence, while the uptrend is still intact)

(Click to see the enlarged chart)

Key technical elements:

  • The uptrend of the price and the downtrend in MACD, Stochastic, and RSI forms a clear bearish divergence, strongly suggesting the upside momentum is fading and a technical correction is required as the pair has been overbought in all the above oscillators.
  • The uptrend is still intact with the price moving between the upper band and lower band of the ascending channel.

Key price levels:

Supports: 129.33 (pivot support that divides uptrend and downtrend), 127.00

Resistances: 131.13


Latest from CMC

Analysis

Chart of the week – Potential bullish reversal for Gold

Chart of the week – Potential bullish reversal for Gold

01 May 2022
News

US stocks higher on tech-rally, bond yields spike, gold tumbles, oil gains
News

ASX 200 down 1.75% mid session, all eyes on RBA's rate hike on Tuesday
News

APAC Week Ahead: All eyes on the FOMC meeting, RBA, and BOC decision. US non-farm payroll in focus
Sign up for market update emails

Related articles

Analysis

Chart of the week – Potential bullish reversal for Gold

Chart of the week – Potential bullish reversal for Gold

01 May 2022
FX Analysis

Short-term FX Technical Strategy (29 Apr 2022)

Short-term FX Technical Strategy (29 Apr 2022)

29 Apr 2022
Analysis

Charts of the day: is Nasdaq reaching a bottom?

There are signs of dip-buyers emerging into beaten-up stock markets to seek bargains in undervalued equities, making a technical view of the potential rebounding of the Nasdaq.

28 Apr 2022
Stock Watch

Earnings preview: Can Apple keep its meteoric sales growth?

Analysts expect Apple to continue growing, but at a slower pace in the March quarter due to global headwinds and major supply chain issues.

27 Apr 2022