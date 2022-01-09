X

Select the account you'd like to open

  • News & Analysis
  • Upside momentum has resurfaced for JP Morgan ahead of Q4 earnings results
Stock Watch

Chart of the week – Resurgence of upside momentum for JP Morgan

JPMorgan Chase

Written by

Kelvin Wong, CFTe

Market Analyst

09 Jan 2022, 05:40

Chart of the week – JP Morgan (JPM)

Resurgence of potential upside momentum for JP Morgan 

Medium-term technical analysis 

Time stamped: 9 Jan 2022 at 12:30pm SGT (click to enlarge chart)

Source: CMC Markets

  • US Q4 2021 quarterly earnings results reporting season will kickstart with the Financials/Banks this coming Friday, 14 January. Several majors US Financials/Banks have started to exhibit positive price actions in terms of technical analysis ahead of their respective Q4 earnings results; JPMorgan Chase (JPM) is one of them. JPM will report its earnings on Friday, 14 January before the US market opens; consensus forecast for Q4 earnings per share (EPS) is set at $3.00, a decline of -26.3% year-over-year change in EPS.
  • The recent minor downtrend of JPM from its current all-time high of 172.95 printed on 25 October 2021 to 20 December 2021 low of 151.85 has managed to stall at the median line of its major ascending channel in place since 19 March 2020 low. Last week’s price action has reversed up, reintegrated above its 20 and 50-day moving averages and ended the week with a weekly “Bullish Marubozu” candlestick.
  • These positive elements supported by a bullish daily RSI oscillator reading suggest that the aforementioned minor downtrend of JPM may have ended, and its share price is likely to be in the midst of undergoing a potential medium-term impulsive up move sequence within its major uptrend phase in place since 19 March 2020 low of 77.01.
  • Watch the 157.70 key medium-term pivotal support for a further potential up move to retest the current all-time high of 172.95 before the key medium-term resistance zone of 186.30/192.80 (upper boundary of the major ascending channel & a cluster of Fibonacci expansion levels) within a one to three months’ time frame.
  • On the flipside, a daily close below 157.70 invalidates the bullish scenario for an extension of the downtrend towards the next support at 141.10/138.30.


Latest from CMC

Market Outlook

Who were the winners and losers in a record year for IPOs?

After a lean 2020, hopes were high that 2021 would be a better year for the IPO market.

22 Dec 2021
News

The Week Ahead: US inflation; Tesco, M&S results
News

US payrolls boost the inflation narrative
Updates

US non-farm payrolls webinar recording: 7 January 2022
Sign up for market update emails

Related articles

Market Outlook

Who were the winners and losers in a record year for IPOs?

After a lean 2020, hopes were high that 2021 would be a better year for the IPO market.

22 Dec 2021
FX Analysis

USD, Fed, RBNZ to keep NZ dollar on its toes

It can be a volatile currency, but NZD/USD over 2022 will continue to be driven by similar factors as it was in 2021.

05 Jan 2022
Analysis

Cryptocurrencies outlook for 2022

Cryptocurrencies emerged as a legitimate asset class in 2021, gaining acceptance among traditional investors and financial institutions globally.

05 Jan 2022