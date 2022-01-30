X

  • Chart of the week – Potential bullish reversal sighted on Alphabet as earnings release looms
Chart of the week – Potential bullish reversal sighted on Alphabet as earnings release looms

Kelvin Wong, CFTe

30 Jan 2022, 05:30

Chart of the week – Alphabet (Google) 

Potential bullish reversal sighted on Alphabet (Google) as earnings release looms (medium-term technical analysis)

Time stamped: 30 Jan 2022 at 12:30pm SGT (click to enlarge chart)

Source: CMC Markets

  • The recent 10-week of -17% decline seen on Alphabet (GOOGL) from its current all-time high of 3,018 printed on 19 November 2021 has managed to stall and staged a rebound with a weekly gain of 2.3% for the week ended 28 January; its highest gain seen in the last 4 weeks.
  • Alphabet will report its Q4 2021 earnings on this Tues, 1 February after the US session closes; consensus forecast is pegged at $27.65 earnings per share, +24% year-on-year increase from the same period a year ago.
  • Interestingly, positive technical elements have emerged ahead of its upcoming earnings release and after the recent -17% decline from its 19 November 2021 all-time high despite a breach below the key 200-day moving average that has occurred on 21 January 2022 and price actions remained below the 200-day moving average without a daily close above it for the whole of last week.
  • The share price of GOOGL has formed a weekly “Bullish Piercing” candlestick pattern right above its key long-term pivotal support of 2,455 which is defined by a confluence of elements; the major ascending trendline from 23 March 2020 low which represents its current major uptrend phase that is still intact, 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the current major uptrend phase from 23 March 2020 low to 19 November 2021 high and 2 times Fibonacci expansion of the recent decline from 19 November 2021 high to 6 December 2021 low projected from 27 December 2021 high.
  • In addition, the daily RSI has just reversed up from its oversold region which suggests that the recent medium-term downside momentum of the 10-week decline from 19 November 2021 high has abated.
  • Watch the 2,455 key long-term pivotal support and a break above 2,674 may add impetus to kickstart a potential brand new medium-term impulsive up move sequence towards 2,857 before the all-time high area of 2,966/3,012 in the first step.
  • On the flipside, a break with a weekly close below 2,455 damages the major uptrend phase in place since 23 March 2020 low to open up scope for a multi-month corrective decline towards the next support at 2,190 in the first step.


The Week Ahead: BoE rate meeting; US jobs report; Shell, BT results

Read our pick of the top stories to look out for in the week commencing 31 January 2022, and view our key company earnings schedule.

28 Jan 2022
European stocks roll back, as a wild week draws to a close
Apple share price set to rise after another record quarter
European markets set to shrug off US tech sell-off
