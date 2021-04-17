Choose country & language

Choose country & language

Create account
  • News & Analysis
  • Chart of the week – NZD/USD potential short-term trend reversal to the upside
Market Outlook

Chart of the week – NZD/USD potential short-term trend reversal to the upside

Written by

Kelvin Wong, CFTe

Market Analyst

18 Apr 2021, 02:05

Chart of the week – NZD/USD 

NZD/USD potential short-term trend reversal to the upside

Short-term technical analysis

Source: CMC Markets

Time stamped: 17 Apr 2021 at 2:00 pm SGT

click to enlarge chart

  • The recent decline of 520 pips (-6.9%) seem in the NZD/USD from its 25 February 2021 high of 0.7465 has managed to stall at a significant support level of 0.6945 on 1 April which is defined by the former major range resistance formed on December 2018 to March 2019 and the 200-day Moving Average.
  • Last week, it has staged a bullish breakout from its minor descending trendline resistance that has capped previous rebound in price action since 25 February and the 4-hour Relative Strength Index (RSI) has shaped a prior bullish divergence signal at its oversold region on 25 March. These observations suggest that short-term upside momentum of price action has emerged.
  • If the 0.7040 short-term pivotal support holds for any potential minor pull-back, the NZD/USD may continue to see a further potential up move thereafter to target the next intermediate resistances of 0.7260 and 0.73330 in the first step.
  • On the flip slide, an hourly close below 0.7040 invalidates the bullish scenario for slide back to retest the 0.6945 key medium-term support.  


Latest from CMC

News

Global recovery optimism sends FTSE100 over 7,000

The FTSE100 has ended the week by pushing through the 7,000 level for the first time since February 2020,

17 Apr 2021
Market Outlook

The week ahead: UK retail sales; Netflix, Taylor Wimpey results
Market Outlook

Upcoming indices dividend drop points
News

China GDP bounces back, as Asia markets drift

Related articles

Market Outlook

The week ahead: UK retail sales; Netflix, Taylor Wimpey results

Read our pick of the top stories to look out for this week (19-23 April), and view our key company earnings schedule.

17 Apr 2021
Market Outlook

Upcoming indices dividend drop points

View the estimated indices dividend drop points* for week commencing 19 April 2021.

17 Apr 2021
Market Outlook

‘Natty’ Nasdaq beckons

It's safe to say that one of the biggest winners in the 'new normal' has been Big Tech, which is reflected in the Nasdaq's performance, which is looking particularly "natty" right now.

15 Apr 2021