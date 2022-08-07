X

Select the account you'd like to open

  • News & Analysis
  • Chart of the week – Further potential up move for US semiconductors after bullish breakout
Stock watch

Chart of the week – Further potential up move for US semiconductors after bullish breakout

semiconductor chips

Written by

Kelvin Wong, CFTe

Market Analyst

07 Aug 2022, 16:10

Chart of the week – iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF

Further potential up move for US semiconductors after bullish breakout

Medium-term technical analysis (1 to 3 months)

(click to enlarge chart)

Time-stamped: 7 Aug 2022 at 11:30 am SGT

Source: CMC Markets

  • iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (SOXX), a basket of major US-listed semiconductor stocks that consists of NVIDIA, Broadcom, Intel, and Advanced Micro Devices has rallied by +30% from its current 52-week low of 326.67 printed on 5 July 2022.
  • Recent price action on 3 August 2022 has staged a bullish breakout from its former major descending channel resistance in place since its 4 January 2022 all-time of 558.97.
  • Integrated technical analysis suggests the corrective rebound phase since the 5 July 2022 low remains intact; watch the 400.70 key medium-term pivotal support for a further potential up move towards the next resistances at 434.50 and 454.60 (200-day moving average, the upper boundary of the minor ascending channel from 5 July 2002 low & the 1.00 Fibonacci extension of the up move from 5 July 2022 low to 21 July 2022 high projected from 26 July 2022 low).
  • On the flip side, a break with a daily close below 400.70 negates the bullish tone for a deeper pull-back towards the next support zone of 380.00/361.00 before another potential leg of corrective rebound kickstarts.
  • Positive elements; price actions have pierced above and retested its 50-day moving before it rallied by 11% to print a recent high of 423.78 on 4 August 2022, current price actions have started to oscillate within a minor ascending channel, and the daily RSI oscillator has remained above its key corresponding support at the 54% level, it has not shaped any bearish divergence signal as well as has not reached its extreme overbought level of 82% which suggests that medium-term upside momentum remains intact.

 

 


Latest from CMC

News

APAC Week Ahead: Cooling inflation?

US CPI & PPI, China trade balance, AU consumer sentiment, NZ inflation expectation

06 Aug 2022
News

US dollar and yields surge on blowout US payrolls report
Weekly outlook

The Week Ahead: US inflation; UK GDP; Aviva, Deliveroo, Disney results
Market update

US non-farm payrolls webinar recording: 5 August 2022
Sign up for market update emails

Related articles

Weekly outlook

The Week Ahead: US inflation; UK GDP; Aviva, Deliveroo, Disney results

Read our preview of key economic and corporate events in the week commencing 8 August 2022, and view our company earnings schedule.

05 Aug 2022
Stock watch

US Equities Technical: Start of another potential corrective decline for ConocoPhillips (COP)

ConocoPhillips may kickstart another corrective down leg

05 Aug 2022
FX analysis

Short-term FX Technical Strategy (5 Aug 2022)

Technical analysis on EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD & USD/JPY

05 Aug 2022
Stock watch

US Equities Technical: Potential corrective rebound in progress for Moderna (MRNA) stock

Join us as we conduct a medium-term technical analysis of Moderna's share price, examining a potential rebound for its previous downtrend phase.

04 Aug 2022