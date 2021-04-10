Choose country & language

Choose country & language

Create account
  • News & Analysis
  • Chart of the week – Australia 200 further potential upside to retest all-time high zone
Market Outlook

Chart of the week – Australia 200 further potential upside to retest all-time high zone

Written by

Kelvin Wong, CFTe

Market Analyst

10 Apr 2021, 18:50

Chart of the week – Australia 200 

Australia 200 further potential upside to retest all-time high zone

Short-term technical analysis

Source: CMC Markets

Time stamped: 10 Apr 2021 at 2:00 pm SGT

click to enlarge chart

  • The Australia 200 (ASX 200) has managed to stage a recent bullish breakout on 6 April from its prior eight weeks of range configuration in place since 8 February.
  • Since its 6,720 swing low of 30 March, it has rallied by +4.3% to print a high of 7,010 on 8 April and started to evolve within a short-term ascending channel with its lower boundary now acting as a support at 6,863 that also coincides with the rising 50-day Moving Average.
  • If the 6,863 key short-term pivotal support holds, the Australia 200 may see a further potential impulsive up move to target the next resistances at 7,073 and 7,170/7,197 which is defined by the current all-time high level printed on 20 February 2020 and the 1.236 Fibonacci expansion of the previous up move from 1 February 2021 low to 16 February 2021 high projected from 19 March 2021 low.
  • On the other hand, an hourly close below 6,863 put the bullish tone on hold for a slide to retest the 6,718 key medium-term support (ascending trendline from 1 February 2021 low & 30 March 2021 swing low).       


Latest from CMC

News

UK stocks slip back ahead of next week’s lockdown easing

It’s been a solid week for UK stock markets with the FTSE250 making new record highs, while the FTSE100 managed to move above its early year peaks that we saw in January.

10 Apr 2021
News

European stocks set to finish the week on a high
News

FTSE250 makes a new record high, as UK stocks come back into fashion
News

Europe set for positive start as Fed sticks to outcome based guidance

Related articles

Market Outlook

The week ahead: US retail sales, Coinbase IPO; Tesco, US banks’ results

Read our pick of the top stories to look out for this week (12-16 April), and view our key company earnings schedule.

10 Apr 2021
Market Outlook

Upcoming indices dividend drop points

View the estimated indices dividend drop points* for week commencing 12 April 2021.

10 Apr 2021
Stock Watch

Coinbase IPO set to turn heads?

Investors have been looking forward to the cryptocurrency platform’s direct listing, with initial estimates valuing the company at $80bn.

10 Apr 2021