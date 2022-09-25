Check out the trading idea of the week below!
Trading Idea of the Week
(NYSE:PDD - Pinduoduo Inc)
- BULLISH BIAS
- Key levels on the chart - consider taking trades from key support/resistance levels
- Pinduoduo’s recent venture into fresh produce, Duo Duo Grocery, has been instrumental in helping alleviate recent concerns over food security by introducing a supply and demand model that can match local shoppers with local produce suppliers in under 24 hours.
- The company is pioneering what it calls a feed-based shopping experience where users are presented with a social media-like feed where they can discover products they may not have known they wanted.