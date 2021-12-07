ASX higher after RBA holds cash rate

X
Select the account you'd like to open
CFD account
Trade CFDs on over 10,000+ shares, FX pairs, commodities, indices and treasuries
Share trading account
Invest in Australian shares, a range of ETFs, warrants, mFunds
Related articles
US stocks rebounded on positive news of omicron
Dow was up more than 600 points as early data shows Omicron is less of concern, but investors still need to stay cautious
06 Dec 2021
Airlines take off as Omicron fears ease
It’s been a positive start to the week for the FTSE100, and European markets more generally as concerns over the Omicron variant continue to diminish on further evidence of mild symptoms and so far,
06 Dec 2021