ASX higher after RBA holds cash rate

he S&P/ASX 200 climbed after the Reserve Bank held the cash rate steady at its final meeting for the year. The Australian dollar is sitting around US70.59c. The S&P/ASX200 is up 63.80 points or 0.88% to 7,308.90 The Reserve Bank of Australia board held the official cash rate at a record low 0.1% after meeting for the final time for 2021. The board does not meet in January but meets again in February. It noted the new omicron covid variant is “a new source of uncertainty”. It said it would continue to buy $4bn a week of government securities until at least mid February 2022 and would consider its purchasing program at its February meeting. Record high property prices across Australia has pushed the number of mortgage applicants taking on risky debt to unprecedented levels. The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority's latest quarterly ADI property exposure report for September shows 23.8% of new lending in the quarter had a debt-to-income ratio of six times or more, in dollar terms. A year ago, just 16.3% of new loans had debt-to-income ratios at this level. Debt-to-income ratios of six and over are considered risky by APRA. The average home price costs $1.12m in NSW, $940k in the ACT and $921k in Victoria, according to Australian Bureau of Statistics data.



