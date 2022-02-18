ASX drops, a2 Milk earnings expected lower

The S&P/ASX 200 fell as much as 1% on Friday, with tension escalating between Russia and Ukraine and investors moving to buy safe-haven assets. Tech and health care sectors led the decline, while energy stocks gained despite oil prices slipping with an eye toward supply increases if Iran does a deal on its nuclear program. Gold was trading just below $US1900 an ounce having topped the level for the first time since June. Bitcoin is lower, trading around $US40,537. The Australian dollar has strengthened against the US dollar to around US71.93c.

Locally, insurer QBE, posted a $US750 million ($1.04 billion) full-year profit despite a tide of natural disasters.

Shares in consumer finance business humm rose 6% on a deal to sell its buy now, pay later business to Latitude Financial for $35 million cash and 150 million Latitude shares equal to an aggregate payment of $335 million.

A2 Milk (AU: A2M; NZ: ATM) is scheduled to report half-year earnings on Monday 21 February.

After reporting a near 80% plunge in annual profit in August, the company said it planned to double down on the supply of its products to its top consumer, China. Covid-19 has severely disrupted the infant formula and fresh milk company, causing logistical challenges between Australia and China.

Estimates place a2 Milk’s earnings at NZ$60 million, which would represent a 50% decrease on 1H21 earnings, which were down 35% from the prior year also.

In October, Reuters reported that a2 Milk said Australian law firm Slater and Gordon had filed a class action lawsuit against the dairy company on behalf of investors who bought its shares over nine months during which it posted multiple earnings downgrades. The New Zealand-based company has denied any liabilities and said it would “vigorously” defend the proceedings.

Shares have fallen by almost 50% in the past 12 months.



